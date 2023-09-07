The City of Ithaca’s negotiations with Cornell to increase the university's payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) have stopped as of August 11. Both organizations have been unable to agree on what constitutes a fair contribution. The news was announced in a statement released by Mayor Laura Lewis on September 7.
The statement was released following increased public pressure for City Hall to be more transparent in their negotiations with Cornell.
In the statement, Mayor Lewis said that four negotiating sessions were held between April and August and that the Common Council was repeatedly briefed on the status of the discussions. It continued saying that since the negotiations have reached an impasse, Cornell is currently not committed to making any payment to the city in 2024.
“There is currently no payment at all scheduled from Cornell in 2024, representing a $1.6 million decline from Cornell’s 2023 contribution to the City,” the statement read.
The negotiations broke down after the City requested that Cornell increase its PILOT from $1.6 million to $8 million. Cornell responded by offering an increase to $3.15 million, which the City countered with a request for $5 million. According to the statement, “Cornell indicated that it would not offer any additional increase from the $3.15 million proposal and moved to end the discussions.”
The city came to the $8 million number by calculating that Cornell’s tax-exempt real estate holdings represent about 45% of the city’s assessed property value. If Cornell were not tax-exempt, it would owe the city $33 million in property taxes. The statement explained, “The City benchmarked its proposals across those negotiations against 25% of approximately $33 million in property taxes that Cornell would pay were its property taxable, or roughly $8 million.”
According to the statement, “The City entered the process motivated by a core belief that despite the tremendous overall economic impact the university community brings to the region and the city, Cornell’s direct financial contributions to the City are fundamentally lacking and fail to demonstrate a commitment to the needs of Cornell’s host city.”
It continued, “Despite a good faith effort to negotiate an amount compatible with the City’s needs, Cornell ultimately failed to offer a financial commitment reflective of its leading role in the community…This is a lost opportunity for Cornell to invest in and garner the support of its community.”
Comparatively, every Ivy League university contributes much more to their communities than Cornell. For example, Yale significantly increased its contribution to the City of New Haven from $13.2 million annually in 2022 to over $24 million annually by year five of the agreement. Their total pledged contribution over six years will be $135.4 million.
In 2020, residents in Philadelphia successfully pressured UPENN to increase its PILOT to $10 million per year for the next ten years. Additionally, the University of Princeton is the highest taxpayer in Princeton, New Jersey. In 2021, the University of Princeton paid more than $9.8 million in taxes, including $6.2 million in voluntary tax payments for properties eligible for exemption.
According to the statement, “Cornell is unique among its peer institutions in its lack of support for its host municipality,”
The current agreement that saw Cornell contribute a $1.6 million PILOT to the City ends in June 2024. If an agreement is not reached by then, the city will need to plan for a 2024 budget without support from Cornell. According to the statement this “will start the 2024 budget process with a $1.6 million hole in the budget.”
In response to the Mayor’s statement, Cornell’s Vice President of University Relations, Joel Malina, released a statement saying, “Our proposal would more than double our voluntary contribution to the City of Ithaca and provide the city with immediate and significant new resources to advance critical initiatives for the benefit of the city and its residents.”
Molina continued, saying, “It deepens the university’s commitment to the city and is just one component of nearly $30 million in annual Cornell expenditures that directly benefit the city and its residents.” He added that the university continues “to engage with the city in the hope that we can reach an agreement over the coming weeks.”
According to an infographic provided by Molina, in 2023 Cornell spent $29,187,199 in support of “the City and its residents.” That number includes nearly $20 million that the university spends on its own public safety, street paving, snow removal and additional services that they say the city would “otherwise have to fund.” It also includes the proposed offer of a PILOT increase to $3.15 million which has not been agreed upon, $5.87 million in “community support” for things like TCAT and other local non-profits, as well as Cornell’s small contribution of $650,000 to the Ithaca City School District.
The infographic also says that Cornell indirectly contributes a total of $2.4 billion to the community as a result of “Cornell's local economic impact including student and visitor spending, payroll, construction, and more.”
This story was updated to include comments from Cornell‘s Vice President of University Relations, Joel Malina.
"If Cornell were not tax-exempt, it would owe the city $33 million in property taxes." Hardly. I pay about $4000 in property taxes on my $275,000 house. The absurd notion that the total value of all Cornell's property and land near Ithaca is ONLY ($275,000/$4,000)*33,000,000 = $2.3 billion is just laughable. In reality, the total cost to build all Cornell's buildings, infrastructure, roads, etc when adjusted for inflation is at _least_ $100 billion. Thus if Cornell wasn't tax exempt, then they would be paying more like 50 times that bogus "$33 million" figure which equates to $1.65 billion in taxes per year. It is totally outrageous that the negotiators for the City of Ithaca even considered such a low ball offer of just $5 million/year from Cornell! The City has so much leverage. USE IT.
Negotiations are about bargaining power and it is time for the City of Ithaca to realize that. Cornell has it, the City does not, so a demand for a five fold increase in payments was fantasy land. Cornell offered to double its contribution and that was not good enough for Ithaca. So it appears Cornell played hard ball and moved to a position of "take what we offer or get nothing". Legally, Cornell is tax exempt and does not have to pay anything once the current agreement runs out. The City should take Cornell's offer because the City is in no position to coerce Cornell. It's about power reality It's not about fairness, whatever that means.
