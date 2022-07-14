construction stock
Glenn Epps

On Thursday morning, July 14, Construction will be resuming at the intersections of E State/MLK Jr. Street with Stewart Avenue, N Cayuga Street with Tompkins Street, and N Cayuga Street with Lincoln Street. The work is primarily to replace traffic signals. Single lane closures on one or the other side of the street will be in place to provide space for the work. Flaggers will control traffic at the intersections. Motorists should expect delays in the areas, but traffic will be maintained in all directions. A pedestrian refuge island will be constructed in the long crosswalk across Eddy Street at E State/MLK Jr. Street. A parking space or two near the intersections may be blocked by construction. The work is expected to take approximately three weeks, depending on the weather. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you