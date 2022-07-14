On Thursday morning, July 14, Construction will be resuming at the intersections of E State/MLK Jr. Street with Stewart Avenue, N Cayuga Street with Tompkins Street, and N Cayuga Street with Lincoln Street. The work is primarily to replace traffic signals. Single lane closures on one or the other side of the street will be in place to provide space for the work. Flaggers will control traffic at the intersections. Motorists should expect delays in the areas, but traffic will be maintained in all directions. A pedestrian refuge island will be constructed in the long crosswalk across Eddy Street at E State/MLK Jr. Street. A parking space or two near the intersections may be blocked by construction. The work is expected to take approximately three weeks, depending on the weather.
Ithaca Construction Alerts: E State with Stewart, N Cayuga with Lincoln & Tompkins
-
- Updated
- 0
Title
Get the the latest local news, weather & arts coverage from the Ithaca Times.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Recommended for you
This Week's Issue
Trending Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest Made In String Of Commercial Burglaries
- Saturday Series Of Burglaries Along Cecil A Malone Drive
- Rash Of Commercial Burglaries Spreads
- DWI Arrest On East State Street
- Thomas Arrested For Additional Ithaca Burglaries After Chase
- Life Is Still A Cabaret
- County Corrections Officer Assaulted
- Cass Park Pool To Close Temporarily July 11-13
- Kiss Him Kate: CRT's Latest Roasts The Bard
- Series Of Commercial Burglaries In Area
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Trouble brewing: Baristas fight back after Starbucks closes College Ave location (5)
- Arrest Made In String Of Commercial Burglaries (4)
- Controlling gun violence requires mental health vigilance (3)
- Thomas Arrested For Additional Ithaca Burglaries After Chase (3)
- Dozens protest ICSD School Board (3)
- Rash Of Commercial Burglaries Spreads (2)
- Sheriff’s Office kicks off unarmed response pilot program (2)
- Kiss Him Kate: CRT's Latest Roasts The Bard (1)
- A Plan Of Action To Restore And Protect Reproductive Justice For Women (1)
- Council Accepts Report of Reimagining Public Safety Working Group (1)
- COVID-19 Update: CDC Vaccine Approval Age Six-Months and Older (1)
- Local Organizations Host Rally Demanding Implementation of The Green New Deal (1)
- Via’s Cookies Cafe Opens Up At Autumn Leaves (1)
- Governor Announces 160-Megawatt Solar Project in Lansing, Groton (1)
- IPD Investigate Burglary at K&H Redemption Center (1)
- Ithaca is ... Special (1)
- Ithacan Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation of a Child (1)
- Worth the Wait (1)
- Ithaca Now Sanctuary City For Abortion (1)
Online Poll
Is ice cream better when outside?
Like the Ithaca Times on Facebook!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.