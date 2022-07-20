Summer: Construction Season

Road work on the county-owned Catatonk Creek Bridge near the intersection of Route 96 and Catatonk Creek Road is currently underway but should be finished in September.

The 100 through 500 blocks of University Avenue from N Aurora Street and E Court Street to University Avenue and Lake Street will be closed starting Friday, July 22 for milling, paving, and repairs to the road surface, according to the Ithaca Department of Public Works. The recommended detours are to take N Aurora Street to Lincoln Street to Lake Street. The work is scheduled to be completed on August 5.

