The 100 through 500 blocks of University Avenue from N Aurora Street and E Court Street to University Avenue and Lake Street will be closed starting Friday, July 22 for milling, paving, and repairs to the road surface, according to the Ithaca Department of Public Works. The recommended detours are to take N Aurora Street to Lincoln Street to Lake Street. The work is scheduled to be completed on August 5.
Ithaca Construction Alert: University Ave Closure
-
- Updated
- 0
Title
Get the the latest local news, weather & arts coverage from the Ithaca Times.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Recommended for you
This Week's Issue
Trending Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Assault Near W End Of Ithaca Commons
- Friday Night Ithaca Arrests And Weapons Complaint
- TCAT Proposing More Than 20% Service Reductions in Ithaca
- It Was Love At First Sight For GreenStar’s New GM
- Three Arrested In Ithaca For Criminal Possession Of Stolen Motorcycle
- Ithaca PD Arrests Man Burglarizing Salvation Army Store
- Rash Of Commercial Burglaries Spreads
- DWI Arrest On East State Street
- INHS Receives $6 Million from State for Village Grove Project
- Ithaca is Electrifying (and Decarbonizing Its Buildings)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Trouble brewing: Baristas fight back after Starbucks closes College Ave location (5)
- Arrest Made In String Of Commercial Burglaries (4)
- Thomas Arrested For Additional Ithaca Burglaries After Chase (4)
- Controlling gun violence requires mental health vigilance (3)
- Dozens protest ICSD School Board (3)
- Ithaca Now Sanctuary City For Abortion (3)
- Ithaca PD Arrests Man Burglarizing Salvation Army Store (2)
- Rash Of Commercial Burglaries Spreads (2)
- Three Arrested In Ithaca For Criminal Possession Of Stolen Motorcycle (2)
- Kiss Him Kate: CRT's Latest Roasts The Bard (1)
- A Plan Of Action To Restore And Protect Reproductive Justice For Women (1)
- Council Accepts Report of Reimagining Public Safety Working Group (1)
- COVID-19 Update: CDC Vaccine Approval Age Six-Months and Older (1)
- Local Organizations Host Rally Demanding Implementation of The Green New Deal (1)
- Via’s Cookies Cafe Opens Up At Autumn Leaves (1)
- Governor Announces 160-Megawatt Solar Project in Lansing, Groton (1)
- IPD Investigate Burglary at K&H Redemption Center (1)
- Ithaca is ... Special (1)
- Ithacan Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation of a Child (1)
- Worth the Wait (1)
Online Poll
Are you missing the students?
Like the Ithaca Times on Facebook!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.