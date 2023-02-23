The City Administration committee discussed the potential for approving the Elected Office Vacancy Reform Act, which would change the way the city of Ithaca fills vacancies for elected positions during their meeting that took place on February 22.
Currently the city’s process for filling vacancies involves conducting a series of interviews with the Mayor and two additional members of the Common Council. Following the interviews, the Mayor appoints a nominee and the Common Council can either approve or reject the nomination.
This process recently played out and resulted in the Common Council approving the appointment of Kris Haines-Sharp to fill the vacancy created by Mayor Laura Lewis vacating her position as fifth ward representative. Third ward Common Council member Jeffery Barken has announced he will resign in June, which will call for another vacancy-filling process.
According to 3rd Ward Alderperson and candidate for Mayor, Robert Cantelmo, the city is considering a “proposal to amend the city code to remove this method of filling vacancies through an appointment process and instead propose a special election that is similar to what our colleagues at the county do.”
Supporters of conducting a special election instead of appointing someone to fill a vacancy say that the process is more democratic. However, some say that isn’t always the case.
Tompkins County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Stephen Dewitt — who has worked on five special elections for Tompkins County — told the committee “On the surface having a special election to fill a vacancy sounds very good, but I’ve seen the process in five special elections for the county legislature and I don’t think it’s quite as transparent as people think.”
Regarding the idea of special elections Dewitt said “It's a very short and immediate ballot access process and political parties have an inordinate amount of power about who gets on the ballot. There's no primary election and the process lends itself inside baseball.”
He continued saying, “somebody could decide that they want to resign from Common Council and you know they are planning on doing it a month from now. A couple of friends that are well connected can grease the skids for them to give them a little bit of an advantage. That can happen with the [special election] process.”
Dewitt says that the choice of candidates is limited due to the fact that “the party can put up one person and you can have an independent nominating process.” According to Steve, “once you declare the special election you lose any control over the process”
He says that the current process of filling vacancies through appointments allows the city to retain more control. Additionally, unlike a special election which would cost a minimum of $10,000, the entire appointment process is cost-free and can usually be accomplished within 60 days.
Dewitt also said that the person who is appointed to fill a vacancy is usually elected by the public in the next general election.
In response, Cantelmo said that he understands the logistical and financial concerns regarding special elections, but he thinks “if one were to move forward with the election method, there is certainly an opportunity to learn from what the county has done.” He also stressed that regardless of the concerns, it’s still more democratic to have a special election than to have ten members of the Common Council make the decision.
In addition, he says that just because the public usually elects the person who was appointed to fill a vacancy in the next election that doesn’t mean the appointment process is fair.
According to Cantelmo, “there is a real empirical phenomenon that is the incumbency advantage, and so from a democratic perspective I think that is a negative of the existing system.”
Regarding the timeline for changing the process for filling vacancies, City Attorney Ari Lavine said that if the Common Council chooses to approve the proposal that it could require a public referendum in order to change. As a result, the process of making the change could be slower than anticipated.
According to Lavine, In order to get the referendum on the ballot this November, the city would need to have their proposal ready by August.
