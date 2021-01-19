ITHACA, NY -- The Town of Ithaca's Conservation Board invites nominations for their 18th annual Richard B. Fischer Environmental Conservation Award. This award honors the late Dr. Fischer for improving Ithaca's natural environment. A Cornell professor, nature lover, and member of the Conservation Board, he erected many bluebird houses and helped establish New York's bottle law to reduce waste and litter.
Since 2003, the Town's Conservation Board has honored a different individual or group each year, including the Black Diamond Trail Enthusiasts Network, Anthony Ingraham and Elizabeth Bauman, the NYS Hemlock Initiative, and the Cayuga Bird Club. Please see www.town.ithaca.ny.us/richard fischer-award/previous-winners for the complete list of former winners.
Individuals or organizations who have taken the initiative to improve Ithaca's natural environment are eligible for nomination. Selected awardees will have their names added to a plaque in Town Hall and attached to a tree planted at a celebration in their honor in a town park or trail. Birch, beech, maple, oak, poplar, sycamore, juneberry, pine and apple trees have been dedicated at 17 ceremonies celebrating the many ways Ithaca’s loved wildlands have been improved by honored winners.
Nominations for the 2020 award must be received no later than Feb. 28. For submission guidelines, including news and photos of recent awardees, see the town’s website at www.town.ithaca.ny.us/richard-fischer-award or contact Michael Smith at Town Hall: msmith@town.ithaca.ny.us or 607-273-1747.
Residents of the Town of Ithaca interested in learning more about the work of the Conservation Board are also invited to attend the meetings on the first Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. For more information regarding the Town’s Conservation Board, visit www.town.ithaca.ny.us/conserveration-board or www.facebook.com/IthacaConservationBoard.
