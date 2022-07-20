Recent String Of Commercial Burglary Arrests And Releases Highlights Concerns
Cash bail is a central element in the ongoing debate over criminal justice reform in New York State. That debate is no longer abstract for Ithacans due to the recent string of commercial burglaries in the city.
Michael J. Thomas, 33, of Ithaca, has been charged with 11 of the recently reported commercial burglaries. Investigations into other commercial burglaries, currently linked only by timing and location to those for which Thomas has been charged, continue. Thomas may eventually be charged with other robberies.
Thomas was first arrested for four burglaries, and then for another two other burglaries. After each of those arrests he was released on his own recognizance based on the provisions of current New York State law. It was after his third arrest, following being observed by police and then fleeing the scene, during which an investigator and officer were injured, that Thomas was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail without bail.
Based on the timeline of burglaries and arrests compiled by the Ithaca Times from information provided by the Ithaca Police Department, it appears that Thomas committed the crimes for which he was arrested the third time, after being released without bail following his second arrest and arraignment.
Thomas was legally required to be released on his own recognizance after his first and second arrests.
Bail is an amount of money that someone who has been arrested must post in exchange for remaining free prior to a trial taking place. In New York, bail’s only legal purpose is to ensure that people return to court for subsequent proceedings. New York is the only state that does not have what is called a “dangerous standard” that allows judges to consider a defendant’s dangerousness in setting bail.
New York laws were changed in 2019 so that fewer people who were waiting for a trial after being arrested for a list of misdemeanors and non-violent felonies would remain in jail because they did not have the money to allow them to go free. This list included commercial burglaries such as those with which Thomas was charged.
This change was seen as an element of criminal justice reform, since many poor people do not have the financial resources to make bail, resulting in their being jailed while awaiting trial, while more affluent people who do have the financial resources to make bail, are able to go free. Proponents of this type of reform point out that a poor person could be forced to spend time in jail for a non-violent, low-level offense, while an affluent person could go free for a violent, higher-level offense.
The issue became politically contentious as some law enforcement officials and politicians criticized the measures as having the potential to lead to repeat offenses by those released without bail.
In 2020 the list of offenses for which a judge could impose cash bail was increased, and judges were given the latitude to consider a defendant’s criminal history and whether or not they were a persistent offender in setting bail for offenses which were considered nonviolent.
In March 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul proposed changes to the bail legislation to give judges more discretion. In the Governor’s proposal, judges still could not assess a defendant’s “dangerousness” but they could consider whether the defendant is accused of causing “serious harm” or has a history of using or possessing a gun.
The proposed changes also added to the list of crimes for which defendant can be required to pay bail, including people who are accused of repeated offenses that harm people or property. However the proposed changes also included an exception for undefined “crimes of poverty” that could be considered “negligible.”
A study by the Brennan Center for Justice, an independent, nonpartisan law and policy organization, based in part on an analysis by the Times Union of Albany, suggested that just two percent of people released under the new bail rules went on to a rearrest for a violent crime, and that one-fifth of all cases resulted in a rearrest for any offense including misdemeanors or nonviolent felonies. The Michael J. Thomas situation appears to fall into this category. The Brennan Center claims that there is no evidence that bail reform has driven the increase in crime.
This statistical analysis, whatever its validity, is of little comfort to those who feel victimized by a repeat offender previously released on their own recognizance.
Scott Schmutzler, president of The Antlers Restaurant, and Brian Wallenbeck, owner of Ithaca Wholesale Furniture, were interviewed on WENY-TV regarding burglaries at their places of business, for which Thomas has not yet been charged. Both expressed their frustrations, as have other business owners contacted by The Ithaca Times.
In response to the Thomas case, Rich David, Republican candidate for the District 52 Senate seat said that “We are seeing the effects of Albany’s cashless bail laws in our own backyards. Violent crime and burglaries are becoming more frequent headlines in local news. We need leaders who will not just talk but actually fix the problem. We can start by repealing these disastrous bail laws so there is accountability for breaking the law, make Kendra’s law permanent to help those who need mental health services and we need to aid our district attorneys by fixing New York’s discovery laws.”
Leslie Danks Burke, a candidate in the Democratic Primary for the New York State Senate’s District 52, said, “Everyone agrees that our old cash bail system, which allowed people to buy their way out of jail for the same charges for which poorer people would remain incarcerated, was broken and biased…. We can also all agree there are going to be cases that justify holding the accused person before trial—people who commit violent crimes, abuse children, get arrested and re-arrested while awaiting trial, or whose criminal history shows they present a clear threat to public safety…. We must develop a better, quicker, unbiased mechanism for deciding when to lock up someone before they’re tried. It isn’t the answer to go back to the old broken system, so we need a real honest dialogue including everyone—defense attorneys, law enforcement, district attorneys, judges, and advocates for those whom the old regime disenfranchised.”
The Ithaca Times also reached out to Lea Webb, the other candidate in the Democratic Primary for the New York State Senate’s District 52 for comments on the Thomas case but had not received a response by the time this story went to press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.