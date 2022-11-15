ITHACA – On Thursday, November 17, workers at the Ithaca on the Commons Starbucks store will be striking in solidarity with their fellow workers across the country. They join over 100 stores participating in Red Cup Rebellion, a nationwide strike demanding Starbucks fully staff all union stores and begin bargaining in good faith.
Red Cup Rebellion takes place the same day as the corporation’s Red Cup Day, on which thousands of Starbucks locations across the country will offer customers a branded Starbucks cup with select purchases. Striking workers will be demonstrating outside of their stores and handing out Starbucks Workers United branded cups to customers instead.
Starbucks partners are the face and cornerstone of the Company, yet they are forced into running perpetually understaffed stores, and given inconsistent schedules they can’t rely on. Conditions like these are what led Starbucks partners nationwide to begin unionizing, and the Company has only responded with disdain and disregard for its employees.
Now, Starbucks partners are demanding the Company meet them at the bargaining table to create improved standards in staffing and scheduling, along with a host of other bargaining proposals that have been crafted by partner leaders across the country.
“Management has blatantly and repeatedly flouted both labor law and basic norms of decency. Just the other day, workers were fired for really trivial infractions. We are striking for the dignity and respect we deserve and we are asking for Ithaca to show up in solidarity.” -Stephanie Heslop, 1 year partner
Starbucks Workers United represents over 250 locations accounting for nearly 7,000 workers in the country. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has issued 39 official complaints against Starbucks, encompassing over 900 alleged violations of federal labor law.
