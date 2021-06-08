ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca’s Common Council officially approved the establishment of the Community Justice Center (CJC) at its June 2 meeting. The CJC will be a collaboration with Tompkins County to work toward the implementation of the 17 shared recommendations of the Reimagining Public Safety plan.
The $124,430 approved for the CJC will go toward two employees and operating expenses. The two employees will be employed by the county and contracted to work for the city.
The approval passed with a few clarifications sought from council members.
“Is this intended to be a two-year commitment?” Alderperson Cynthia Brock asked.
Deanna Carrithers, Tompkins County’s chief equity and diversity officer, said that the funding being approved that night was for a single year, but because the hires likely won’t happen until the fall, the cost would ultimately be pro-rated.
The CJC is expected to operate continuously as it works to design and implement the recommendations, but Council and Legislature will receive monthly reports so they can course correct and oversee progress.
Alderperson Donna Fleming asked who would be in charge of searching for hiring the two employees.
Carrithers said it’s going to be a collaborative process that represents a variety of groups, from Council and Legislature to Ithaca Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office to members of the public.
“The community will have a say as well,” she said. “We’re trying to design something that is comprehensive and not overwhelming.”
The process to create the positions is currently underway at the county level and is expected to go to a vote on June 15. In May, the county’s Public Safety Committee introduced draft job descriptions as well.
“The goal is to have folks hired by the end of October,” Carrithers said.
Council approved the CJC unanimously.
Common Council also had to vote on the conditional approval of the Planned Unit Development (PUD) application for the former Incodema property, now known as the Cliff Street Retreat project. A PUD is required when the proposed uses for a property are not permitted under the current zoning regulations.
The project is proposed to include about 12 living units, boutique retail and meeting space at 407 Cliff St.
Alderperson Graham Kerslick expressed concern that there may have not been enough public feedback (a sparsely attended public hearing was held last month), however Planning Director JoAnn Cornish said the approval was just the start of a “fairly involved site plan review process,” during which neighbors would be notified and more comments would be considered.
Seph Murtagh, the alderperson who chairs the council’s Planning and Economic Development Committee, said he thinks the proposal offers a good use with interesting job opportunities.
“Those types of light manufacturing [spaces] that don’t have a big community impact could open up jobs with smaller spaces where leases aren’t as expensive,” he said. “We’ve been pushing that way for a while for mixed use, and I think this project is in line with that.”
Kerslick also had questions about the short-term rental situations, as he feared it could turn into an Airbnb situation.
“Has there been any discussion about the intent of that short-term rental?” Kerslick asked.
Cornish said developers were imagining it more as a work-live situation with perhaps a six-month lease for people such as adjunct professors.
“It wouldn’t be an Airbnb-type rental, but it would probably have less than a year’s lease,” she said.
Alderperson Cynthia Brock said she liked the design of the building and particularly liked the possibility of a café or small shop along the road for locals.
“Quite a few of my neighbors do actually walk down to Cliff Street and walk into town and would take advantage of a local shop to go get a coffee or pick up light groceries or something like that,” she said. “I think it’s an ingenious proposal to put forward.”
Alderperson Ducson Nguyen wasn’t as enthusiastic about the project, but did ultimately vote in favor of it.
“I don’t love this PUD myself, I think housing would be better,” he said. “But these uses are pretty reasonable for this area, so I’m fine voting for this.”
It passed unanimously.
