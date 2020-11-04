ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca’s Common Council officially approved the 2021 budget on Wednesday night after one final amendment — the funding for two police positions starting July 1. The two officers added $82,100 to the budget, and increased the tax rate from $11.81 per thousand of taxable evaluation to $11.85.
When Mayor Svante Myrick proposed his budget in Oct. 9, he recommended defunding eight currently vacant positions in the Ithaca Police Department. In a subsequent meeting, Police Chief Dennis Nayor clarified that those positions are empty not because they aren’t needed, but because he hadn’t found the right people to fill them yet, and requested that the budget be revised to fund five of those eight positions. He also emphasized that the department is sorely understaffed and his officers are working overtime at a rate that’s unsustainable.
It seems as though his point was heard, as council has debated back and forth in meetings since about finding a way to fund a few more positions for the department. At the start of the discussion on Nov. 4, Alderperson Laura Lewis proposed adding back two positions and funding them from taxes.
“While reform is needed, residents still very much want, and are asking us to provide, public safety,” she said.
She added that started the positions in July reduces the costs for the city.
Lewis had strong support from Alderperson George McGonigal, who said he had heard from social service workers and community members who think the city needs more police officers.
“The fact that IPD has to use overtime to simply [staff] a basic shift seems very problematic to me,” he said. “I know for a fact we have a good department. I really urge my colleagues to seriously consider it. If we don’t do this, it could hurt.”
Alderperson Seph Murtaugh said that while he doesn’t think adding two police officers is going to fix the recent increase in crime, he does think there are enough other reasons to fund the positions. He pointed specifically to county outreach worker Tammy Baker, who spoke in favor of adding policing positions during the meeting’s public comment.
“I take her advice very seriously, and there have been times where lack of [police] staffing has resulted in her not being able to do her job,” he said.
Murtaugh added that the department’s operations would need to see some changes long-term but he was willing to support the addition of the officers for right now.
Myrick reiterated that he did not support adding more officers, and that going from 61 to 63 officers wasn’t going to make a difference.
“And that’s assuming we can even hire those officers, which I have serious doubts about,” he said, citing the eight unfilled positions. “I don’t want to pretend to the public that adding two officers will decrease overtime or increase visibility on the street. This won’t do that.”
Alderperson Stephen Smith agreed with Myrick that the issue was a lot bigger than two officers.
“We need to find a staffing system that makes sense, we need to provide a sense of relief for our officers, we need to support our outreach workers and we need police on our streets in our communities,” he said. “The reason why two officers won’t make a difference and the reason we’re not able to have [officers] in the streets is because of structural issues in the bargaining agreement.”
Lewis and Alderperson Rob Gearhart agreed that bigger problems needed to be worked out and a plan for police reform needed to be created before the city sees any real improvements.
Alderperson Deb Mohlenhoff agreed with those sentiments, but argued that they needed to do something to help bridge the gap between the state of the police department now and the reimagining of public safety.
“I think the toll on IPD right now is not sustainable,” she said. “I’m concerned that what’s happening is the police show up when people are at their worst, and we don’t also need the police to be at their worst. Reform takes time and I’m concerned if we’re too limiting on IPD’s capacity, we won’t get there.”
The amendment passed 8-2, with Smith and Alderperson Ducson Nguyen both voting against it.
The budget for $79.268 million passed unanimously. The tax rate of $11.85 per thousand passed 10-1, opposed by Myrick who said he thought the original tax rate was already pushing it, and he was comfortable going any higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.