ITHACA, NY -- Starting Feb. 8, 2021, Ithaca College will be offering remote, in-person and hybrid format learning options. The college will remain fully remove from Jan. 25-Feb. 5.
In an effort to discourage travel, there is no spring break in this year's schedule. However, there are five "mini breaks," which are single days without classes spread between February, March and April. The college is encouraging students to remain in Ithaca on those days, and not invite people from out of town to visit, to help prevent spread of COVID-19.
For students uncomfortable with in-person learning, there is a remote only option. Those students have the option to study remotely while living on campus, living at their permanent home address or while living at their local Ithaca address if already approved to live off campus.
The move-in process will occur in phases. First-year and transfer students will arrive on campus Jan. 19, 20, and 21 to allow them to participate in a spring welcome prior to the arrival of other students.
Student-athletes may also arrive early depending on the decisions around winter intercollegiate sports. Students will receive an email by Dec. 7 providing information about how/when to sign up for a move-in appointment.
Students from high-incidence states or Level 2 or 3 countries must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in New York.
Students who live in a restricted state or a Level 2 or 3 country but who can make arrangements to quarantine safely for two weeks either in New York or in another non-restricted state or country will be allowed to reside and/or study on campus in the spring.
For those students with extreme circumstances who do not have the resources to arrange for their quarantine, the college will have available on campus 50 rooms for that purpose.
Ithaca College has outlined the following procedures students:
- Prior to coming to Ithaca, all students are being asked to voluntarily quarantine for 14 days at home, or in a “safe state” if their home is in a restricted state or a Level 2 or 3 country, and to be tested, if possible, for COVID-19. Any student who tests positive should stay home until released from isolation by the health department.
- We strongly urge all students to receive the flu vaccine this fall. While it will not prevent you from becoming infected with the coronavirus, it will reduce your chance of getting the flu, which keeps your respiratory system strong and helps your body fight other respiratory disease like COVID-19.
- All students will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival. This initial testing will be conducted in coordination with the phased residence hall move-in, and both on- and off-campus students will be notified of their need to sign up for a testing/move-in date. Ongoing surveillance testing throughout the semester will also be required for any student, faculty, or staff member who will be studying or working on campus.
