ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca College announced they plan to hold an in-person commencement ceremony on campus on Sunday, May 23. Leadership at the school acknowledged that there will undoubtedly still be limitations on the size of gatherings, but that they have decided to move forward with in-person plans anyway.
Both the undergraduate and graduate ceremonies will take place in the Athletics and Events Center, though the graduate ceremony is slated for May 21 at 4 p.m. Students will get to walk across the stage in the Glazer Arena in full regalia, hear their name called and receive their diploma cover and class medallion.
Undergraduate students will not automatically be grouped by school. Students will get the chance to choose to sign up to participate with groups of friends and classmates.
In order to coordinate a safe procession of students and maintain appropriate physical distance, the school has enlisted the help of Chrissy Guest, associate professor in the department of media arts, sciences, and studies, and Steve TenEyck, professor and associate chair, department of theatre arts.
Students who choose not to attend commencement in person will have an opportunity to participate and be celebrated in an individual way virtually.
Parents and guests will not be permitted to attend the ceremony due to COVID guidelines. The college will provide a webcast of both ceremonies for parents and loved ones so that they can see and be seen by their graduating student via Zoom as they cross the stage.
