ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca College’s newly adopted “Shape of the College” report from the Academic Program Prioritization Implementation Committee (APPIC) will see 116 positions full-time equivalent positions cut, as well as the discontinuation of three departments and 17 undergraduate programs. Full-time equivalent positions means it will be more than 116 employees, as two part-time employees could equal one full-time equivalent position.
According to the report, APPIC members aimed to achieve a student to faculty ratio ranging from 11.5:1 to 12:1. Over the past decade, enrollment rates have fallen at the school from 6,654 in fall 2011, to 5,200 in fall 2020. However, in 2011 there were 545 full-time equivalent faculty members, compared to 554 in 2020. During that time period, the faculty number peaked at 596 in fall 2016, when there were 6,555 full-time students. The student:faculty ratio as of fall 2020 is 9.4:1.
To achieve the desired ratio, APPIC recommends cutting 116 faculty positions by fall 2023. That would see seven faculty members eliminated from the business school, 41 from humanities and sciences, 11 from health sciences and human performance, seven from music, 17 from the Park School of Communications, three that are non-specified, six that would be reassigned and 24 others eliminated through attrition.
The undergraduate programs, departments and majors that will be eliminated have “collectively graduated an average of 38 students per year, 2.7% of all undergraduate degrees granted, over the past three years,” according to the report.
APPIC recommended discontinuing the following: Ithaca College Integrated Curriculum; the Department of Recreation and Leisure Studies, including the therapeutic recreation and outdoor adventure leadership majors; the Department of Communication Studies, including the communications studies major; the Department of Gerontology, including the aging studies major; 10 selected undergraduate teacher certification programs (K-12 art, 7-12 physics, 7-12 biology, 7-12 chemistry, 7-12 German, 7-12 French, 7-12 Spanish, 7-12 English, 7-12 social studies, 7-12 mathematics); and three undergraduate teacher education majors in School of Health Sciences and Human Performance (health education, health and physical education, physical education).
There are some related programs to be retained, such as the interdisciplinary culture and communications major, the gerontology institute, the aging studies minor, the undergraduate music education teacher certification major and all graduate teacher certification programs. Teacher certification for students seeking K-12 teaching careers in areas other than music will be offered as a 4+1 program, in which students focus on content through their undergraduate major, minor in education studies, and in the final year earn a master’s degree and are prepared for certification.
There will also be five discontinued graduate programs: performance, conducting, composition, Suzuki pedagogy and string performance, and image text. The report recommends managing faculty contracts to support current students through graduation.
In a statement, Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado and La Jerne Terry Cornish, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, wrote:
“Transformative change is difficult and frequently personal, and we understand that the changes to come for our academic programs and the changes that have already happened in our nonacademic programs profoundly affect the lives of our colleagues, friends, students, and alumni. We have made our decisions with the full weight of this understanding and with the knowledge that we must find a sustainable size and an appropriate equilibrium that ensures the continuation of this institution and its ability to serve our students and our community in perpetuity.”
The statement also clarified that the full implementation of the recommendations is anticipated to take three academic years, and that any student who is currently in a major or minor impacted by the recommendations will be able to complete their degrees.
Mark Baustian, a retired faculty member and part of the Ithaca College Open the Books coalition, said that many faculty feel that things moved too fast.
“There was way too little genuine input from people who actually work with the students,” he said. “The process by which they claim to have gotten involvement from people was non-transparent […] There’s a lot of discontentment over the process.”
To his point, the statement from Collado and Cornish did say COVID proved to be a catalyst to speed the process up by a year.
Baustian also added that he doesn’t believe academic program prioritization is the right way to go about fixing problems in higher education.
“It’s a national thing. Some guy wrote a book a while ago, it’s basically a neoliberal attempt to refashion the higher-ed landscape to do a better job of serving the needs of employers,” he said. “Everyone understands there are problems in higher ed. It’s too expensive, the competition for students is ridiculous and a lot of schools are in genuine financial trouble. But we feel that the first approach to solving this problem is not firing people. It should be engaging with faculty and looking at the problem with all the stakeholders involved.”
