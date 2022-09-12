On Saturday, September 10, 2022, shortly after 8:00 a.m., New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off Coddington Road in the town of Ithaca.
An investigation at the scene revealed that sometime in the morning hours of September 10, Shea T. Colbert, age 20 of Bridgewater, NJ was traveling south east on Coddington Road in the town of Ithaca. Colbert exited the roadway and struck multiple trees within the wooded area. Colbert was deceased on scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
Troopers were assisted by members of Bangs Ambulance, Ithaca Fire Department and the Medical Examiner.
The investigation is on-going.
Bonnie Prunty, Vice President, Student Affairs and Campus Life at IC, and Marsha Dawson, Dean of Students, Student Affairs and Campus Life at IC released a statement noting that Colbert was a sophomore in the School of Business and was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan High School in New Jersey.
They note that support services for students are available through the Ithaca College Center for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) by calling 607-274-3136. Students needing immediate assistance should contact the Office of Public Safety at 607-274-3333 or the on-duty residential life staff. Faculty and staff can access the counseling services of the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) by calling 1-800-327-2255.
The Office of Religious and Spiritual Life has a website dedicated to grief resources and is also available to provide support for all campus community members by emailing spirituallife@ithaca.edu. If you would like assistance navigating the supports and resources available to you, please submit an ICare referral.
Prunty and Dawson announced that IC will have an opportunity to come together as a campus community on Tuesday, September 13, at 5:00 p.m. in Muller Chapel to be with one another and process the enormity of this loss.
