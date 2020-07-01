Ithaca College released more details of its reopening strategy on Tuesday afternoon, adding further context to its previous announced plans of in-person classes starting on Oct. 5.
The school will start its academic year on Sept. 8, after which it will hold dual instruction while staggering move-in days over the next month. By Oct. 5, all students will have moved in and in-person classes will begin. In-person instruction will continue until Nov. 24, when students will be sent home for Thanksgiving break. Classes will then pivot online, and the school will finish the fall semester and exams remotely.
"By design, this phased approach will prevent a large, sudden influx of our students into the Ithaca area. We’ve been in close communication with Cornell University and Tompkins Cortland Community College to ensure that the arrival of all of our students back to Tompkins County – an estimated 28,000 people from around the globe – will be done responsibly and in a way that affirms our ongoing commitment to prioritizing the health and safety of our students, their families, our faculty and staff, and our Ithaca-area neighbors," according to the note from Ithaca College administration.
The largest change to the spring 2021 semester is that no spring break will be scheduled; the school will instead be trying to integrate "soft breaks" throughout the semester to give students some allowance for well-being and rest. The school's testing and quarantine protocols are unclear, though IC promised those would be available in the near future. Housing information was also not provided.
"Within the next few weeks, the advisory group and the task force co-chairs will reach out to our IC community with a high-level framework and parameters around our health and safety guidelines for the coming academic year."
Tompkins County officials supported the plan, as they did with Cornell University's announcement earlier in the day.
“Ithaca College is making careful considerations in planning to reopen their campus, including moving in students over a four-week period ending on Oct 5. We have been in active communication with members of their reopening task force and they are committed to the health of their campus community and the wider public in Tompkins County," said Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County Public Health Director and EOC Operations Chief.
