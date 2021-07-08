Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado is leaving the college Jan. 10, 2022 to assume the position of president and chief executive officer of the comprehensive college completion program College Track, which works in collaboration with Emerson Collective.
The board of trustees announced that Provost and Executive Vice President La Jerne Terry Cornish has been appointed interim president of Ithaca College, effective Aug. 30, and will serve in the position for the entirety of the 2021-22 academic year.
For the remainder of her time at Ithaca College, Collado will assume the role of senior advisor to the interim president and the board of trustees through Dec. 31 to ensure a smooth transition, as well as to continue working on in-progress projects.
Collado has been at Ithaca College for four years, and most notably worked on “The Shape of the College” report with the Academic Program Prioritization Implementation Committee. The plan was adopted earlier this year and it was announced 116 positions would be cut, as well as the discontinuation of three departments and 17 undergraduate program in an effort to maintain the student:faculty ratio as enrollment rates have fallen over the past decade.
“From the beginning, President Collado has been a change agent. She brought to Ithaca College a deep understanding of the importance of making higher education accessible and affordable, and why that has such a positive impact not only on students and their families, but also on the entire IC ‘family,’” said David Lissey and Jim Nolan, Chair and Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees. “She has demonstrated a consistent commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in all areas of the college, including in her recruitment of a talented leadership team. Like her, they are student-centered and focused on delivering a learning and living experience in which all have the opportunity to thrive and to develop their full potential.”
They also lauded her efforts on The Shape of the College plan.
“In accepting the Shape of the College plan and beginning the implementation of its recommendations, she has set the college on a path to a sustainable future that is both bold and realistic,” they said.
In her own statement, Collado said the decision to leave was not an easy one.
"This transition will be incredibly bittersweet, and this decision is among the most difficult I have ever made, one that I walked through with integrity and introspection, always holding close my very real love for Ithaca College and for this community," she said.
