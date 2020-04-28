Ithaca College is moving forward with furloughs, class cancellations and other significant changes as the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak continue to spell trouble for Ithaca's educational pillars.
During a staff and faculty meeting held on Tuesday afternoon, IC officials announced that so far they have furloughed 167 employees "to this point," and it is unclear if more cuts are to come, as officials said the notifications are ongoing. Additionally, a source familiar with the meeting told the Ithaca Times that study abroad programs have been suspended for one year, and that the school is canceling all in-person classes during June and July, although they may be moved to remote, online classes. Ithaca College has held online classes for the last several weeks after converting all classes to remote, online learning to allow students to return home and leave campus.
Beyond the 167 involuntary furloughs, many employees have also taken "voluntary reduction" opportunities offered by the school: 76 opted for a retirement incentive (criteria for which was recently expanded), 15 chose phased retirement, 17 chose hours or effort reduction option and 19 chose the voluntary staff reduction choice. Those numbers could all grow, as staff has until May 4 to inform the school if they want to take one of those four plans.
"Between the voluntary and involuntary reductions, we are approaching upwards of 15 percent in terms of an overall reduction of our workforce, although that number could change," said IC Vice President of Human Resources and Planning Hayley Harris. The total number of impacted staff right now sits at 294 employees. "Although this has been difficult work, we have difficult work still to do, in particularly with people who are retiring and leaving with vast institutional knowledge. We are going to have to be creative with how we fill those gaps."
Summer student employment has also been canceled, the source said after the meeting.
"The college must reduce the size of its workforce in order to address organizational needs, both as a result of the current coronavirus pandemic and to align with a recalibration of the college’s size as outlined in our strategic plan," IC spokesperson David Maley said. "The difficult steps necessary to achieve that goal are taking place right now. The college is offering opportunities for voluntary workforce reductions—including a one-time retirement incentive—but the number of staff and faculty who take those voluntary reductions will not necessarily impact the overall number of involuntary reductions, most of which are based on changes in business need. Both are necessary in order to preserve the college’s long-term future."
As other entities around the area have, during the meeting Harris preached optimism that the school would be able to bring back "many" of the employees who have been involuntarily furloughed. Similar statements have been put forth by Cayuga Medical Center, the City of Ithaca and Cornell University, all of whom have either started or announced cuts to their workforces over the last few days and weeks. Countless others have lost jobs or had salaries cut due to the far-reaching economic impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak. Ithaca College followed Cornell's lead in mid-March by ordering students to return home from campus if they were able.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.