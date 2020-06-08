Ithaca College announced today that they have canceled their in-person commencement plans, which had been scheduled for August 2020. Although President Shirley Collado had pressed forward with the in-person plans confidently until now, she was conciliatory in a note to students posted Monday.
"Although we remained hopeful, it is with a heavy heart that I share the decision that we will not be able to offer an on-campus commencement weekend in August," Collado said. "We are now shifting to a commencement celebration for the Class of 2020 with three major components that we hope will be meaningful and exciting to our graduates and their families."
The cancellation is a precautionary move to avoid any unnecessary negative coronavirus impacts, though it's also another blow to the local tourism industry, which relied heavily on a boon of incoming friends and families of Cornell and IC students for a lucrative boost.
The college still plans to start in-person classes on Oct. 5. To celebrate commencement this year, Collado announced that there would be a virtual ceremony scheduled for Aug. 1 and 2, 2020, as well as a "fun celebration box" that would be sent to every graduating member of the class of 2020, which will include their diploma.
She further announced that there will be several Class of 2020 events scheduled for Alumni Weekend 2021 to serve as their first official in-person celebrations as a class.
"I realize this is yet another twist in an already challenging time, and I want to thank you for your patience and understanding about our amended plans," Collado concluded. "We were all holding out hope that an August on-campus celebration could work, but as this public health crisis has evolved, and understanding Ithaca College’s absolute commitment to fully complying with the New York Forward reopening plan and Governor Andrew Cuomo’s strong leadership, it has become clear that we cannot responsibly bring a large group for an event like this back to our campus in August."
