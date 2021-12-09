ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca College has moved from COVID alert level green (lower risk) to alert level yellow (low to moderate risk), effective immediately. On Dec. 3 the college confirmed a rise in positive cases within the campus community, and leadership decided after further analyzing data that mitigation efforts are necessary to control additional spread.
“The decision to make this operational status change was not taken lightly, but was deemed essential to prioritize our efforts to successfully complete academic coursework and host the December Commencement to recognize our graduates,” Samm Swarts, assistant director for emergency preparedness and response, said.
Classes and in-person academic gatherings are still allowed, but in-person gatherings and events that are not associated with coursework are canceled. This includes club and organization meetings, non-academic programming, department end-of-year events and Stop and Breathe Week programming.
Residential students are strongly discouraged from unnecessary visitations between residence hall buildings and off-campus students are strongly discourages from hosting social gatherings. The school is also discouraging members of the campus community to refrain from traveling out of Tompkins County until the end of the semester.
December Commence will still proceed as scheduled on Dec. 12.
