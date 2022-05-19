ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca College will hold its 127th Commencement on Sunday, May 22, with some 1,300 graduates celebrated in a pair of ceremonies in the Athletics and Events Center. Sheila Katz, chief executive officer of the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW) and a 2005 Ithaca College graduate, will deliver the main address.
The twin ceremonies are scheduled for 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., with family and other guests of the graduates in attendance. The ceremonies will also be streamed live for remote viewing at ithaca.edu/commencement/livestream.
Named CEO of NCJW in 2019, Katz leads an organization comprised of more than 200,000 advocates who work to ensure that the rights of women, children, and families are protected, translated into public policy, and upheld in our courts. Through meaningful education, direct service, and strategic advocacy, NCJW empowers Jewish women and allies to engage in work that impacts marginalized communities while centering the most impacted through partnerships and coalitions.
Letícia Guibunda, vice president of campus affairs for the Student Governance Council, will speak at the ceremonies on behalf of the senior class.
The college will recognize “Democracy Now!” founder and host Amy Goodman and award-winning Hollywood visual effects creator and 1998 IC graduate Jeff White with honorary Doctor of Letters degrees.
Two longtime campus leaders—Bonnie Prunty, dean of students, and David Prunty, executive director of auxiliary services—will be presented with the Ithaca College Presidential Medal, which honors members of the Ithaca College family or valued partners of the college whose lives embody the values of the institution and demonstrate a strong sense of service and sustainability to the Ithaca College community and our world.
Also delivering remarks at Commencement will be Ithaca College President La Jerne Terry Cornish and Board of Trustees Chairman David H. Lissy ’87.
For more information, visit ithaca.edu/commencement.
