The Ithaca City School District has decided it will end school on June 16, earlier than its previously scheduled termination, after classes were held through spring break in April.
The decision was made on Thursday, May 21, by the Board of Education. Employees will work until June 19, and free school meal deliveries will be available until June 25. The new ending date is a week earlier than was set out at the beginning of the school year.
"In an effort to ensure a sense of closure for students, families and staff, the ICSD will transition away from new instruction as of June 8 and will begin culminating projects/review and offering closure conversations/conferences for all students," the district's statement said.
The school district has been teaching classes online since it closed in late March in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak. Its "Distance Learning 2.0" program began on April 13, which featured a new curriculum for teachers to conduct classes online. On May 1, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that schools would be closed for the rest of the academic year.
