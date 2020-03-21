Saturday morning, the Ithaca City School District confirmed that it had been informed of the first positive COVID-19 test in its community.
It's not clear if the positive test came from a student or a staff member or otherwise, and Superintendent Luvelle Brown did not specify which school the person would have been in contact with. But it does appear that Brown is notifying directly whichever school was impacted, in coordination with the Tompkins County Health Department. A source passed along an email sent Saturday afternoon to the DeWitt Middle School community informing them that the positive test was someone from DeWitt, though without specifying whether it was a student, staff member, etc.
"As you know, privacy is critical when it comes to students, personnel and health care," Brown wrote. "We are notifying each school community when the first case at their school arises, as promised. However, I am asking our entire community to respect and protect the right to privacy these members of our community are afforded under the law. Again, the TCHD directly contacts those people who are at risk."
Brown said that while the news "may generate anxiety and concern," it was bound to happen considering the rapid spread of the disease across the country. Brown said future communication (and those already sent) can be viewed on the district's special coronavirus page.
As announced Friday, Tompkins County now has 11 positive test cases, with 280 people awaiting test results.
The news comes one day after Cornell confirmed their own duo of cases from their school community, the first confirmed cases from Cornell. Ithaca College has announced two of their own confirmed cases, addressed by the school earlier in the week.
"Earlier today, we were notified that the Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) confirmed the first two cases of COVID-19 within the Ithaca campus community of faculty, staff and students," wrote Cornell president Martha Pollack. "Cornell is working with TCHD to support the health and safety of the individuals (who have been in isolation and receiving ongoing care) and of the broader community. TCHD, upon confirmation of the positive cases, conducted immediate contact tracing and identified and communicated with close contacts of the positive cases."
Like Brown, Pollack did not divulge any more information about the individuals, but encouraged Cornell people to continue practicing their safety measures.
"I appreciate that this news is difficult, though it is not entirely unexpected given the rise in confirmed cases nationally and globally and the recent news of the first confirmed cases in the county," Pollack wrote. "But as I have mentioned in prior messages, public health experts are clear that the best way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 is through social distancing -- the number of interactions that provide the opportunity for the spread. Our actions to date have been grounded in this expert guidance."
Both said TCHD would be reaching out to people who may have had contact with the positive cases as a part of the contact investigations, and further guidance will be through them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.