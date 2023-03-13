The Ithaca City School District (ICSD) will be closed tomorrow, March 14, 2023, due to inclement weather. All district-sponsored after-school and evening activities scheduled for tomorrow, including the ICSD Board of Education voting meeting, are also canceled.
After vigilant monitoring throughout the day, the decision to cancel is made out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students and staff. This decision is made in consultation with the Transportation Department, local highway department officials, and the National Weather Service.
For more information on emergency closings, please visit our website: ithacacityschools.org/closings.
