The Ithaca City School District will be closed tomorrow, December 23, 2022, due to inclement weather. All school-sponsored after-school and evening activities are also canceled.
After vigilant monitoring throughout the day, the decision to cancel is made out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and staff. This decision is made in consultation with our transportation department, local highway department officials, and the National Weather Service.
For more information and instructions for emergency closings, please visit our website.
