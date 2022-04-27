ITHACA, NY -- City officials are proposing building a permanent encampment structure for the unhoused to live in while getting back on their feet. A group comprising alderpersons Cynthia Brock and George McGonigal, as well as other city officials and volunteers, presented The Ithaca Dedicated Encampment Site (TIDES) at the April 20 Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting.
Nels Bohn, the director of the Ithaca Urban Renewal Agency, said he had been asked by former mayor Svante Myrick to prepare options for council to look at regarding the homeless encampments on city property. Bohn said the city has had encampments for at least the past 25 years, but that it has grown in the past five years. He attributed the rise in increased rent and housing costs, increase in addiction issues and substance use disorders, as well as lacking support for mental health crises. According to Bohn, about 75% of the unsheltered have mental health and/or addiction diagnoses.
Additionally, there’s a group of people who are not allowed into shelters, such as people on the sex offender registry or those sanctioned by the Department of Social Services.
“It doesn’t appear the population will dwindle,” Bohn said. “About 600 people present every year as homeless, and about 400 of them have successful outcomes. Another 100 or so are hard to track and we don’t know what happens. And the remaining 100-125 remain homeless.”
He noted that in addition to more folks suffering from homelessness, the geographical area of encampments has also begun to spread.
“It’s a negative for the safety of people living in encampments, as well as the health and safety of neighbors as well,” Bohn said.
Fires in particular are a common and dangerous problem in homeless encampments, with the fire department responding to several a month in 2021. The report also notes that resident health and hygiene are at risk due to a lack of bathrooms, handwashing facilities, potable water and safe ways to cook and store food. Additionally, inadequate human waste disposal negatively impacts nearby waterways, and the garbage left behind in encampments "despoils” natural areas.
Bohn said it’s a problem many communities across the country are facing, and that there’s no silver bullet solution that people have found as the most successful approach. Ultimately, though, there are four categories of response: clear the encampments without any support, clear encampments with strong support, tacit acceptance, or a formal sanctioned encampment.
He noted that clearance without support doesn’t work, because people have nowhere else to go and often eventually return to the encampments within weeks. The second approach can have some success if you can offer people opportunities for housing that works for them. Tacit acceptance is the approach the city is currently taking, Bohn said.
“We’re balancing harm between the individuals who’s camping versus the harm to the community,” he said. “The city has been trying not to harm the camping individual knowing they’re going through a tough time in their life.”
Bohn said formal encampments are popular on the west coast and offer a good option where there aren’t enough resources to provide housing for people.
“When housing is expensive, this is an option that is increasingly embraced, so that’s how we got here,” Bohn said.
The encampment would be developed in the city with city support but also funding from the county, private philanthropists and volunteers.
The proposed permanent encampments would provide a secure, 24/7-staffed space that serves up to 50 individuals experiencing temporary homelessness. Chris Teitelbaum, from St. John Community Services, said many folks who are houseless have experienced trauma and mental health concerns that cause them to be uncomfortable in shelters or motel rooms.
“They feel paranoid and boxed in and cannot do it,” Teitelbaum said. “We’re talking about a space where we can meet them where they’re at to reacclimate them to being in an environment with other people and coming back into the community.”
Specifically, the site would be a sanctioned campsite that meets state Department of Health requirements for campsites. There would be 25 camping cabins, 24/7 site management and support, central facilities with toilets, showers, a kitchen, locked storage, gathering and conversation spaces, coordination with wrap-around services like case management, housing, healthcare, recovery, work readiness and government service access. There would be a low barrier to entry site and compliance with individualized engagement plans, as well as open and safe access for emergency service providers.
The group identified three city-owned properties in the Cherry Street district that could be used for the encampment — an IURA-controlled property at the end of the street, a city-owned parcel behind Lowe’s, or the Southwest Park site behind Walmart. The group said its preferred location is a four-acre section of Southwest Park.
Acting Mayor Laura Lewis noted that the houseless are members of the community and she doesn’t want to start something that can’t be sustained. She also noted that there are questions about initial costs, as well as on-going costs. However, she was supportive of the idea and said she’s excited to keep talking about it.
County Legislator Rich John, who was a member of the group working on the proposal, noted how urgent of a problem it is, and that in order to move forward with getting county support the city needs to decide to work toward a policy.
Brock said the group will be back in front of the Planning and Economic Development Committee next month, and in the meantime will begin reaching out to partners who can help. The general next steps will be to secure a third party who would lease and manage the site 24/7 to work with participants to promote their safety, be good neighbors and address sanitation and wellness needs, work with city staff to develop a site plan for camping cabins, community structures, infrastructure and emergency access, work with the county and non-profit funding and service agencies to assist with development, installation, management, operating costs and services, and then return to Common Council with a final proposal for consideration.
(1) comment
I think you're forgetting what the past has taught us over and over again and that is that the majority of the people who currently live in places like The Jungle do so by choice. They do not want the rules and regulations that come with living in permanent/semi-permanent structurres. It is part and parcel of their way of lives. And if you think that building a "log cabin" is going to entice them, you are dead wrong. They want their freedom to come and go as they please, to live as they please, and, yes, to drink and even do drugs as they please. You can't pretty this situation up and make it go away. These people (The Jungle) have serious problems and are very weary of outsiders coming in. I'm afraid you are fighting an uphill battle and this is not the solution.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.