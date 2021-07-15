ITHACA, NY -- The City of Ithaca announced today that City Hall will re-open to the public with the following new hours effective Tuesday, July 20, 2021:
Monday – Wednesday: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.*
*Note: The Building Division will open at 8 a.m., other City departments open at 8:30 a.m. The City Chamberlain’s Office opens to the public at 9 a.m.
All departments encourage members of the public to continue to make appointments to ensure that the appropriate staff members are available as many continue to telework. Marriage licenses are available by appointment only. Many services remain available electronically or by mail. You can find departmental hours and contact information on the City’s website: www.cityofithaca.org
The City’s Boards, Committees, and Commissions will resume in-person meetings on their regular dates and times. Look for meeting agendas to determine the locations of the meetings.
All members of the public who enter City Hall must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.
Questions can be forwarded to Department of Public Information & Technology at (607) 274-6570, option 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.