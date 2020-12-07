ITHACA, NY -- Both the City of Ithaca and the Town of Ithaca adopted Green New Deal resolutions to improve sustainability. The end goal is an equitable transition to carbon neutrality by 2030, and Nick Goldsmith, the sustainability coordinator for both municipalities, said things are in motion to make that goal a reality.
“There’s lots of stuff going on right now,” Goldsmith said.
Currently, both municipalities are working on streetlight upgrades by buying back streetlights from NYSEG and converting them to LED technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
“It’ll also save a ton of money on maintenance,” Goldsmith said.
They’re also both working on creating an energy code supplement, which would be regulations that any new construction would have to follow that would immediately require them to build to reduce 40% of greenhouse gases, then 80% by 2025, and achieve net-zero by 2030.
“We hope to have that adopted by early next year,” Goldsmith said. “It’ll be for all-new construction, from a huge Cornell building to a single family home.”
He also added that the municipalities were busy working on other things, but nothing quite as tangible.
“We’re working on incorporating sustainability efforts into the town,” he said. “The past seven years that’s mostly been up to me. Now, with the Green New Deal, it requires organizational transformation.”
Recently, the wastewater treatment plan had work done, and Goldsmith said huge efficiency improvements were made there. Now, he’s looking at what improvements can be made to other municipal buildings.
“We’re doing a greenhouse gas inventory update; it tells us where we’re using energy, where emissions are coming from and what we should focus on,” he said. “It’s important to know where we’re at and where to focus our efforts […] The Public Works building just did a renovation and they met the energy code supplement by doing things like installing heat pumps. So we are doing work on existing buildings, but it’s hard with a budget.”
The best way forward is with a plan, Goldsmith said, so both municipalities are working on that.
“The city and town are taking different approaches,” he said. “The town’s plan is underway. They decided to do a lighter document where it can be revamped every year or two. The city is planning on doing a larger document with a big stakeholder group once there’s a sustainability director.”
Despite the plans and the improvements in motion, Goldsmith admits reaching carbon neutrality by 2030 is a lofty goal.
“We totally recognize that the goals are immense and the timeline is short,” he said. “I think it’ll be very, very challenging. But I think the reason the mayor initially proposed to do this is because we won’t get there if we don’t set the goal, and setting something like this will spur us to find faster, better ways to do it.”
He cites existing buildings as the most challenging part, as the sheer number and cost is prohibitive in nature, but insists he’s going to “keep plugging away.”
“On a municipal scale things are moving quickly; we’re seeing a lot of engagement from staff,” Goldsmith said. “But it’s hard to say I feel positive, because the climate situation is so dire. But I think we have goals in the right place, and even if we got three-quarters of the way there, that’s a huge improvement.”
For residents, Goldsmith said there are plenty of ways to help. Whether you’re a renter or an owner, he said you can do a free energy audit to find out what improvements you can make, and that there are a lot of incentives available to help you do that.
“And think about getting involved with solar,” he said. “Whether it’s panels on the roof or buying into community solar.”
He also suggested getting involved by attending meetings of local nonprofits and businesses who are making sustainability efforts, and to be sure to attend public meetings and speak out in support to make your voice heard.
