On September 15, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the bill to save Ithaca Car-Share into law, ending months of uncertainty surrounding the fate of one of the most popular public services in the city. If everything goes according to plan, Ithaca Car-Share anticipates that it will be able to re-open by March 2024.
The news was announced during a September 15 press conference on the Ithaca Commons attended by State Senator Lea Webb, Assemblymember Anna Kelles, Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis, and Ithaca Car-Share Director Liz Field.
Bill (A.5718/S.5959) to save Ithaca Car-Share passed the New York State Assembly and Senate on June 8. The bill spent the summer in more backroom negotiations before it was sent to Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk on September 7 for final approval.
In New York State, the Governor has ten days to decide whether to sign a bill into law or veto it. If a bill is not signed or vetoed within those ten days, it automatically becomes law. As a result, as long as Governor Hochul didn’t veto the bill by September 17, it would have automatically become law.
During the press conference, Ithaca Car-Share Director Liz Field said, “I can’t thank our legislators enough for all their hard work in making this happen, and our members and supporters for fighting this fight with us.” Field continued, “This bill not only saves our organization but will allow nonprofit carshares across the state to open and flourish.”
According to Field, “Car-sharing is an important piece of solving many transportation challenges while greatly reducing carbon emissions. I’m happy that New York is now in line with the rest of the country when it comes to car-sharing.”
In a September 14 message alerting Ithaca Car-Share members that the Governor was expected to sign the bill “any day now,” Field thanked Kelles and Webb — who were sponsors of the bill in their respective chambers — for their “tireless efforts to get this bill passed.”
Field added that this months-long effort to pass this bill to save Ithaca Car-Share was made possible by everyone who “wrote letters, made phone calls, and showed up to make your voices heard.”
Assemblymember Kelles has said, “I am thrilled that Gov. Hochul signed this bill, ensuring Ithaca Carshare and all similar transportation-related nonprofits can access the insurance they need through a risk retention group to continue operations.”
Kelles continued, saying, “Ithaca Carshare is an icon in our community, embodying our collective values of equity and environmental conservation. And as transportation is one of the greatest contributors of greenhouse gas emissions, continuing community carsharing, and moving forward with the electrification of Carshare fleets, is a critical solution to combating transportation’s impact on climate change.”
She said that hundreds of residents have contacted her about how vital Ithaca Car-Share is for them and “how they rely on it for their transportation needs.” Kelles added, “I deeply appreciate the energy of this community that helped move this bill forward, and I thank Senator Lea Webb and her team for their essential partnership throughout this process.”
Senator Lea Webb said, “This is an exciting day for Ithaca, our region and state. Thank you to Governor Hochul for signing the Ithaca Carshare bill, making sure that this integral non-profit can continue to provide critical access to transportation for our constituents, many of whom can’t afford to buy a car or choose not to cut down on their carbon footprint.”
Webb continued by saying that the pause in operations has been “difficult for Ithaca Carshare staff who have been furloughed and for community members who rely on their services.” She added that the more than 1,500 Ithacans who utilize the service are “eagerly awaiting its return.”
Even though the bill to save Ithaca Car-Share will likely become law after September 17, car-share cannot re-open immediately. The law still imposes a 6-month wait period before non-profit organizations can begin to receive auto-insurance from out-of-state risk retention groups (RRGs). A statement from Assemblymember Kelles says that the waiting period was included to give “the Department of Motor Vehicles an implementation period to align necessary systems.” So, the earliest service can restart is March 2024.
Ithaca Car-Share was forced to pause operations on May 19 because the private insurance company that provided auto-insurance to the organization since it was founded in 2008 decided to pull out of the car-sharing market entirely. New York State law prohibited non-profits like Ithaca Car-Share from receiving insurance from out-of-state RRGs.
Now that this state law is set to change, Ithaca Car-Share will be able to re-open in 2024 and bring back service to their more than 1,500 members.
Even though their fleet of vehicles has decreased from 30 to 26 as car-share was forced to sell several of its vehicles while operations have been on pause, since Ithaca Car-Share will be able to get insurance in the coming months, it will receive $315,000 from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) over the next three years to purchase nine electric vehicles.
In addition, other car-sharing services in Albany, Buffalo, and Rochester that have expressed interest in becoming non-profits but haven’t been able to because they wouldn’t receive insurance under current state law can now take steps toward becoming non-profits.
These services have expressed interest in adopting the nonprofit car-sharing model that has worked in Ithaca because the missions of nonprofits often focus on the local community more than a nationwide tech company would.
A 2013 Cornell University study also found that every car-share vehicle replaces up to 15.3 cars on the road, easing burdens on transportation infrastructure and the associated costs. This helps Governor Hochul meet her stated climate and equity goals by reducing traffic congestion and carbon emissions.
