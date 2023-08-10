For the past several months, supporters of Ithaca Car-Share have been working to ensure the survival of the city's car-sharing service that has provided reliable access to transportation for thousands of residents over the last 15 years. The service has been on pause since May 19 because it has been unable to obtain auto insurance due to New York State laws prohibiting nonprofits from receiving auto insurance through Risk Retention Groups (RRGs).
Before the end of New York State’s legislative session in June, Assembly Member Anna Kelles and State Senator Lea Webb were able to unanimously pass a bill (S5959b/A5718b) through the state legislature that would change New York State law to allow nonprofits to receive auto insurance from RRG’s, but that bill has not been signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul. If Governor Hochul does not sign the bill into law, Ithaca Car-Share will be forced to close permanently.
On August 6, Assembly Member Kelles, State Senator Webb, and several local elected officials held a press conference to call on Governor Hochul to sign the bill immediately to avert the permanent closure of Ithaca’s car-sharing organization.
Executive Director of the Center for Community Transportation, Jennifer Dotson, recently said that the car-sharing service will “have to start selling off [its] fleet if Governor Hochul doesn’t sign the bill as it is written now.” Dotson added that the service “can’t last much longer, as every day [it] loses much-needed revenue.”
Ithaca Carshare does not rely on public funds for its general operating budget. While grants help pay for conversion to electric vehicles and support equitable car-sharing access, membership and usage fees pay for the service, vehicles, fuel, insurance, repairs, and maintenance.
Ithaca Car-Share Director, Liz Field, has said that the service has already sold four of its oldest vehicles in June, taking the number of vehicles in the fleet from 30 to 26. If the bill is not signed this month, more vehicles will start being sold off.
According to Field, “every day that passes without [Governor Hochul’s] signature is another day our staff is furloughed and members who rely on car-share can’t meet their transportation needs. We don’t understand what the hold-up is at this point.” Field continued saying that even if the bill is signed into law today, it still imposes a six-month waiting period before it would allow Ithaca Car-Share to reopen.
“We planned for a six month pause on May 19, so if [Governor Hochul] signs the bill this month, that’s effectively a nine month pause for us,” Field said.
During the press conference, State Senator Webb said, “Ithaca Carshare provides critical access to transportation for my constituents, many of whom can’t afford to buy a car or choose not to in order to cut down on their carbon footprint. I urge Governor Hochul to act swiftly and sign the Ithaca Carshare bill.” Webb continued, “The pause in operations has been difficult for Ithaca Carshare staff who have been furloughed and for community members who rely on their services.”
Assembly Member Kelles said, “The governor must sign the bill that was passed by both the Assembly and Senate in June. We need to ensure this critical transportation option remains available for community members who rely on carshare for basic needs like getting to the grocery store and doctor’s appointments.”
Kelles added that car-sharing has been one of the solutions identified by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to combat greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector. If the bill is not signed into law, it will result in the closure of several other nonprofit car-sharing organizations throughout the state, undermining New York’s goals for reducing emissions.
Nonprofit carsharing helps Governor Hochul meet her stated climate and equity goals by reducing traffic congestion and carbon emissions. According to a Cornell study from 2013, each carshare vehicle replaces up to 15.3 vehicles on the road, easing burdens on transportation infrastructure and the associated costs.
NYSERDA has invested $3 million in car-sharing services throughout the state in an effort to reduce emissions. However, this funding will be lost if car-sharing services like Ithaca Car-Share are forced to close permanently because they can’t receive insurance.
Alderperson and Mayoral Candidate, Robert Gesualdo Cantelmo, has said that “Carshare provides an innovative and accessible tool for local transportation in Ithaca. The tireless work of our community, championed by Senator Webb and Assemblymember Kelles, ensured that the NYS Legislature unanimously voted to extend insurance coverage to Carshare and similar nonprofit groups around the State. Now, we only need Governor Hochul to sign the bill into law.”
Cantelmo added, “I know the Governor to be a strong leader on climate and municipal affordability. I am asking her to sign this bill into law immediately, so Carshare can resume operations and continue to deliver alternative transportation options to the thousands of members served in our community."
“Time is of the essence,” said Tompkins County Legislator Anne Koreman. She continued saying, “I, with my colleagues at the Tompkins County Legislature, call on Governor Hochul to immediately sign this bill so reliable, affordable, and equitable transportation is again available to our residents as soon as possible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.