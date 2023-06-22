Ithaca Car-Share is one step closer to making a return as bill A.05718/S.05959 that would allow Risk Retention Groups (RRG’s) that are not domiciled in New York State to provide auto insurance to nonprofit organizations within the state has passed in both chambers of the state legislature. Now Governor Kathy Hochul just needs to sign the bill into law.
The bill was sponsored by State Senator Lea Webb and Assemblymember Anna Kelles who worked to pass the legislation for months before it was approved by the legislature on June 8, the last day of the legislative session.
Following the passage of the bill, Executive Director of Ithaca Car-Share Liz Field said that “It feels great. We worked very hard to pass those bills for many months.” According to Field, the bill passed the Senate on June 5, but was stalled in the Assembly and “we were afraid they were gonna let the bill die there.” In response to the inaction from the Assembly, Field said that a phone relay was organized and 221 people called the Assembly Speakers office to get the bill to the floor for a vote where it was finally approved.
Regarding the phone relay, Field said, “I think we really drove the point home that this was an important bill, not just for car-shares in New York, but for all nonprofits in the state.” Field has thanked members of Ithaca Car-Share for speaking out and said that legislation would not have been able to pass without their support.
Field added that the final hurdle the bill needs to overcome is getting a signature from Governor Hochul. “We’re hopeful that she will, there’s really no reason why she wouldn’t sign it at this point,” Field said. According to Field, once the bill is signed into law by the Governor, “it will also save all the other car-shares in the state.”
Assemblymember Anna Kelles said that even though the legislature has passed the bill it has not yet been sent to the Governor for a final signature. “There’s sort of an unspoken relationship between the legislature and the Governor that we wait until she asks us to send it over,” Kelles said.
She continued saying, “Once the bill gets sent over, if it gets sent over in the first 11 months, she has 10 days to sign or veto. If she doesn’t sign, it automatically becomes law.” Kelles added, “If the bill gets sent over after December first, if she doesn’t sign it it’s a pocket veto.” Kelles says that now is the time for people to direct their focus on the Governor and explain why it is important for her to sign the bill into law.
According to Field, other car-sharing services in the state have expressed interest in becoming nonprofits but haven’t been able to because they wouldn’t be able to receive insurance as a nonprofit under current state regulations. Now that changes to those regulations have almost become law, more car-sharing services can start the move towards becoming nonprofits.
Field continued saying that the past few weeks have been rough as Ithaca Car-Share has been forced to go on pause, leaving thousands of residents without access to their services.
According to Field, even when the bill does get signed into law, it would not result in the reopening of Ithaca Car-Share overnight. After receiving the Governor’s signature, Ithaca Car-Share would still have to wait six months to re-open so the DMV can update their system to allow out-of-state RRG’s to write insurance for nonprofits.
Field said that the waiting period was initially one year, but Senator Webb was able to negotiate it down to six months. While that represents an improvement, Field said that “being able to stay open for six months without revenue from car-share is another hurdle that we’ll have to figure out.”
Despite the six month waiting period, Field said, “we plan to whether this pause and re-launch in the winter presuming that [the Governor] signs the bill this summer.”
According to Field, “We're gonna figure out how to keep people employed, how to keep funding going so that we can focus on other things other than getting this bill passed, such as buying electric vehicles and expanding our fleet and improving our service.” She added, “But first, we just need to get the governor to sign the bill and then we can move forward with all these other initiatives.”
Over the next three years, Ithaca Carshare is slated to receive $315,000 from New York State Energy Research and Development (NYSERDA) to purchase 9 electric vehicles, several of which will be placed in low income neighborhoods. Unfortunately, the organization won’t be able to do any of this and the NYSERDA money will go to waste if the Governor does not sign the bill into law.
Field says that once the bill is signed into law it will solve a problem that car-share has been dealing with for years and “hopefully we will not have any insurance roadblocks in the future.” She continued saying, “When we re-open this winter we will be better than ever.”
