ITHACA, NY -- At a recent meeting of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, members revived the possibility of a new bus depot being constructed in downtown Ithaca.
“Our goal would probably be to convene a group of interested parties to really sort of scope out what might what it might take to move a project like this forward,” said Gary Ferguson, Executive Director of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance who was involved in the discussion.
There is not yet a set plan of how this is to be accomplished and would be a multi-year process, according to Ferguson. He says that it is important to discuss, as while it is not back yet to where it was in 2019, intercity bus traffic is on the return since the pandemic heavily reduced it.
“But what hasn't changed is that people are still busy being dropped off at curbside. You know, there's no real place that's the Ithaca hub for inner-city buses,” said Ferguson. “And that's something that I think that a number of us feel is a very important asset that this community needs.”
Before the pandemic, officials say there were 15 to 20 different bus trips into Ithaca each day, exceeding the passenger volume at the Ithaca International Airport, creating a high demand for a dedicated depot if transit levels return to what they were pre-pandemic.
Currently, the Downtown Ithaca Alliance says nearly all community trips downtown cycle through the downtown Seneca Street and Green Street bus stops, where travelers wait and are dropped off outside on those stations’ curbs. This creates a worry that there are not the proper amenities for travelers or shelter from the weather at these bus stops, and that blocks become overcrowded due to the number of buses loading and dropping off, leading to traffic backups and hazards.
The previous Ithaca Bus Terminal, which provided a waiting room and ticket counter lobby, has been closed since September 2018. At the time, officials also spoke of a desire to create a new bus depot in the center of the city with greater amenities.
“I think it feels like it belongs downtown,” Ferguson said. “It generates foot traffic, it needs to intersect very strategically with TCAT and with a lot of our other transportation options, so the best place to do that is really out of downtown”.
A new “intercity bus and transportation center” as a major point in Ithaca’s 2021 Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant application. It was listed as one of three initiatives to be addressed with the grant to make Ithaca a more attractive and desirable place to work and live along with more affordable housing and a year-round indoor family entertainment center.
This was proposed to take up a location in either the ground floor of the Seneca Parking Garage, the Block 14 surface parking lot on West Seneca Street, or spread between the two locations. It would accommodate TCAT, bikes, ridesharing, and taxis.
“I think…prior to the pandemic, it was considered a lot more of a priority because we had really kind of reached capacity, we had actually split the number of places where people could drop off downtown to two [..] because it got so busy,” Ferguson said. “There were real discussions beginning to be had about what should we do and how should we do it?”
According to the plan, a transportation center of this kind would take a $4.5 million investment, $3 million of which would come from the downtown revitalization initiative funding, and would create five permanent jobs as a result. The initiative would involve a partnership between the City of Ithaca, Tompkins County, TCAT, and Inter-city bus companies.
However, the state did not select Ithaca to receive the grant, instead giving funds to downtown projects in Endicott and Norwich, meaning that the framework has not been pursued further.
“We really need to get the right people around the table and figure out whose project this is, and how does it get paid for? It's just not gonna happen out of the blue,” said Ferguson. “We have to figure out, is this a county project, is this a city project, is this a TCAT project, is it a collaboration, is this is a partnership? What is this and how are different parties involved?”.
He also said it is important that he and his colleagues in local government consider how to address issues faced by travelers until this depot can be constructed, and to begin education for this initiative in the community.
