ITHACA, NY -- Something new is brewing in Ithaca's Collegetown — beer. Yes, local Ithacans and Cornell college students alike will be pleased to hear Ithaca Beer Company has opened the doors of its brand new satellite location in Collegetown as of Feb. 23.
Located at the new Student Agencies Building and former location of Collegetown Bagels, the new taproom boasts an interior of 4,000 square feet, plus an additional 2,000 square feet outside, with 16 IBC beers on tap
“We’re happy to finally be open,” Dan Mitchell, owner and founder of Ithaca Beer Company said. “The place has been packed every night.”
Certainly, the close proximity to Cornell’s campus has played a role in that. As Mitchell explained, even though the new location doesn’t have the same lush outdoor space and ample seating as the main taproom, there is plenty more foot traffic to be had.
“It's actually a very communal spot, which is cool,”' he said. “I think Collegetown hasn't had something like that in a while, certainly since CTB left, at least on this side of the street.”
Mitchell said he had been considering opening a second location for a few years, pondering potential opportunities in Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse. Still, when the Student Agencies Building was renovated and Mitchell was approached to take over the downstairs, he saw immense potential in the space.
“When it came up, I thought it would be a great opportunity for us to ingrain the brand further into the community,” he said. “I figured there are a lot of the Cornell community that don't actually venture to the other side of Ithaca so I don't know if they are as familiar with the brand as they could be.”
All in all, the location has a lot of similarities to the flagship location, located near Buttermilk Falls. The menu remains mostly unchanged featuring classic IBC fare such as woodfired pizza, a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, and the “Taproom Burger,” featuring bone-marrow infused beef with aged cheddar cheese and smoked garlic aioli. However there are a few newcomers such as the ‘Steak Tips” with kalbi marinated beef, roasted bell peppers and house-made pita. The “Pub Mac” seems likely to become a new favorite, described on the menu as cavatappi pasta served in a creamy alfredo sauce with a shallot, garlic and herb blend.
As is the case at the original location, the majority of the food is either grown on Ithaca Beer Co.’s own farm or supplied by local farmers and suppliers.
“I really like to grow my own food or know where it’s coming from,” Mitchell said. “That should be important to everyone but it’s certainly important to me.”
Of course, the highlight here will be the drinks. With 16 drafts on tap, the beer will always be flowing with all of the IBC fan favorites, from Flower Power and Apricot Wheat to Cascazilla. An added bonus is that this location has two more beer lines than the flagship taproom, which Mitchell said allows for more experimentation with serving small test batches of beers not currently on the market. Normally, these small batches would be on standby at the original location, but here they will be right up front with the rest of the lineup.
For Mitchell that experimentation is at the heart of why he opened the original taproom and brewery in the first place.
“My intention was to create beers that really weren't served in the market and my thought was always I'm going to build it as far as people are interested and just take it from there,” he said. “I never had a grand vision of what it was going to look like … but I’m super happy with where we are right now.”
Over two decades later, from the opening of the brewery in the late ‘90s and the first restaurant in 2012, to getting Ithaca Flower Power IPA in over 15 states, IBC has definitely come a long way.
As for the future, Mitchell said he always keeps an eye out for future locations. One far reaching goal? New York City he said, though he added the other cities of upstate New York remain viable options as well.
“If there's an opportunity that comes up I'll entertain it,” he said. “Now that I know what it takes to open a couple of restaurants, I know what it would take to do a third.”
Ithaca Beer Company’s Collegetown location is located on 409 College Ave and is open from 12-9 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and 12-10 p.m. from Friday to Saturday.
