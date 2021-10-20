ITHACA, NY -- As far as planning events for young professionals goes, former chair of Tompkins Connect Jessie White said Ales for Tails was a no-brainer.
“It makes the most sense – millennials love animals,” she said.
The event on Oct. 27, a collaboration between Tompkins Connect, Ithaca Beer Co. and the Westy, is a dog-friendly event that raises money for the Tompkins County SPCA. In its current form, Ales for Tails kicked off in 2019 under the name Pints for Pups. Prior to that, there had been two separate events operating about a month apart – Ithaca Beer Co. was hosting Pints for Paws while Tompkins Connect was organizing Ales for Tails.
“I saw that and was like, wait a minute what are we doing,” White said. “So I reached out to see if it would make sense to do a joint event. We were noticing half of the people were coming to the Ithaca Beer event, and half to ours. So we joined forces in 2019 and it was the most successful yet.”
The event drew over 100 people in 2019 and raised more than $1,000 for the SPCA. Things were derailed in 2020 because of the pandemic, but White is hopeful this year’s fundraiser will be as successful as ever. Ithaca Beer Co. is donating a keg to the Westy, and all proceeds from the keg and a portion of the proceeds from all draught drinks at the Westy go to the SPCA. Plus, Ithaca Beer provides a raffle item with about $200 worth of stuff in it.
Mike Wilber, taproom general manager at Ithaca Beer, said the raffle item is an Ithaca Beer cooler with Ithaca Beer swag in it. He added that if people are not able to make it to the event, they can purchase raffle tickets now up until the day of to support the SPCA. The winner will be chosen during the event and will be contacted if they’re not in attendance.
Ales for Tails will also feature a costume contest with two categories – there will be one dog winner and one dog/human pair winner. Wilber said he’s looking forward to the contest, his dog will be dressed as a lion, and White said 2019 inspired some pretty creative looks. For instance, one woman dressed up in an ‘80s prom dress while her dog was dressed up as her bouquet of flowers. Another brought their dog named Pepper, and dressed up as the Morton’s Salt Girl.
At the heart of the event, though, is raising money for the SPCA.
“We’re a private, not-for-profit organization that relies on the generosity of the community to make our work possible,” Jim Boudreau, executive director of the SPCA, said. “These local groups and businesses have gone out of their way to come up with this idea for us, which is flattering.”
The event is Wednesday, Oct. 27, 5 p.m.-8 p.m at the Westy. It’s family friend and dog friendly and will be an outdoor event with COVID safety measures in place. If you’re unable to attend but want to contribute, you can donate to the SPCA athttp://spcaonline.com/gifts, or visit their website to see a list of the most urgently needed items.
And lastly, while the costume contest is part of the fun, Boudreau reminds pet owners to make sure they’re aware of their dog’s comfort level in costumes, and to avoid costumes that obstruct their vision, as dogs rely on sight cues when meeting other dogs.
