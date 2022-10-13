According to an announcement on the city's website, a community forum concerning the City of Ithaca’s search for a new Chief of Police will be held on Monday, October 17 at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) 301 W Court St, Ithaca, NY 14850.
This will be the first in a series of three community forums where the public will have the opportunity to hear from each of the three finalists for the Ithaca Police Department's Chief of Police position. These forums will be held on Monday October 17th, Monday October 24th, & Tuesday October 25th — all forums will begin at 6 p.m.
Members of the community are encouraged to join, and will be given the opportunity to have their questions answered by the three IPD Chief candidates, with each night's forum engagement hosting a different candidate.
Regarding the cities search for a new Chief of Police, former Mayor Svante Myrick has said that he would like to see the city hire a police chief with a “demonstrated commitment to the kinds of policing that keeps the community safe by making every person in the community feel like the police department's on their side.”
He said that the search committee should look for candidates that have “a strong and demonstrated ability to work with minoritized communities and let them know that our public safety system works for them too.”
Alderperson Phoebe Brown, who represents Ithaca’s 2nd Ward on the Common Council, said that the city needs a police chief who is “very knowledgeable about the diverse communities: someone who’s been on the ground and is really familiar with grassroots organizing. Someone who understands what this climate of policing has been throughout the county and will now prioritize the necessity of making sure that we are acknowledging the concerns of Black and Brown communities and LGBTQ communities. Someone who has been a champion of the people.”
Over the last number of years, the City of Ithaca has seen an intense turnover rate amongst their Chiefs of Police. Throughout former Mayor Svante Myrick's decade-long run as the mayor of Ithaca, the Ithaca police department went through four different police chiefs. The city has not retained a police chief for longer than two years since John Barber served in the position from 2013 to 2017. However, following several community forums that are set to take place in the upcoming weeks the city hopes to put its police chief misfortunes to rest.
The current acting chief of the Ithaca Police Department is 15 year IPD veteran John Joly. He has carried out the duties of the Chief of Police of the Ithaca Police Department under the title of “acting” police chief since former Chief Dennis Nayor retired in April of 2021.
The city has been looking for a permanent police chief to help follow through on the reimagining public safety process for several months, and it looks like the search is almost coming to an end.
Questions about the forums can be forwarded to Public Information Specialist Melody Faraday at mfaraday@cityofithaca.org
