ITHACA, NY -- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport to conduct a full-scale disaster drill once every three years. The 2020 regularly scheduled drill was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s drill is on Saturday, June 5 from 9-11 a.m. and will simulate the crash landing of a commercial airliner with mass casualties. The exercise will test the effectiveness of first responders and local emergency plans.
Although it may appear to be a real-life disaster with smoke, fire, and injuries, it is only a drill. Members of the public should not be alarmed and should refrain from needlessly calling 911.
