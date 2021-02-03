ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Tompkins International Airport will receive $1,374,723 as part of the a bipartisan COVID relief package, senators Kristen Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer announced. It was part of a bigger relief package that provides over $36.5 million in relief for specific airports across upstate New York. As the pandemic stretches into its eleventh month, the funding is to help airports stay afloat with the steep reduction in travel.
“Airports serve important functions in many communities, especially in more rural areas, connecting people to the rest of the world and allowing for economic opportunities to land,” Schumer said.
Gillibrand added that the success of airports would be important to the economy after the pandemic.
“Airports, travel and tourism will be a critical part of our economic recovery and these federal dollars will help airports across upstate New York continue providing high-quality and safe transit when travel takes off,” she said.
This is the second batch of funding the airport has received, after being awarded $1.7 million last spring. Between that funding and this, Mike Hall, the manager at Ithaca airport, said that the airport is in a pretty good spot.
“Unlike a lot of airports we had a good local savings account also, so between the reserves plus the federal assistance, we’re feeling pretty good about it right now, given the fact there’s not much to feel good about these days,” he said.
The federal relief was distributed on a formula basis by the government. So rather than asking airports to meet certain requirements, the government looked at the level of activity at each airport and doled out support funds based on that.
“The federal support is intended to keep us in business,” Hall said. “We don’t know how long it’ll be until we recover, and it would not be a good thing to have airports fail and close.”
The funds can be spent on a broad range of things, from operation expenses to debt, so it helps make up for the loss of money from reduced activity. Hall said that right now, the Ithaca airport is operating at about 30% activity compared to what they would normally expect. He added that was about the national average, but that it’s predicted recovery will pick up significantly during the summer months.
And while operating at 30% isn’t great for any business, Hall said it was still a big improvement from when things were at their worst.
“The pandemic came along and we dropped to 5% of expected volume,” he said.
He noted that luckily, airlines have continued to service the Ithaca airport. United has paused flights but kept their gate open, and American Airlines and Delta are both operating about one “pretty full” flight each day.
At this point, he said most of the people traveling are doing it for important reasons, such as family emergencies or students returning to Cornell University and Ithaca College. And he assured anyone who has to fly that the airline industry is taking precautions very seriously.
“Airline travel is the safest form of public travel in my opinion,” he said. “Our terminal is spotless, our aircraft is spotless, everyone is masked curb-to-curb. The risk of being infected on an airplane is very low.”
As for what the future holds, Hall said despite the pandemic dragging out longer than many people anticipated, he’s optimistic that with the vaccine, social distancing and PPE, people will be back at Ithaca airport soon enough.
“We’re in as good a place as we can hope to be,” Hall said.
