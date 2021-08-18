ITHACA, NY -- Mike Hall, Director of Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH), has announced his intention to retire on September 30, 2021. Hall will continue working with ITH in a consultancy role on strategic initiatives over the next year, including maintaining and securing additional air service opportunities for ITH and overseeing the continuation of sustainability initiatives for the airport. A special focus will be completing and securing the New York State and Federal grant opportunities for capital projects. Hall will also be focusing on his leadership positions in the New York Aviation Management Association (NYAMA).
Hall shared, “It has been a pleasure serving in this role. Thank you to our fantastic airport team for its support and continuing to provide exceptional service to our traveling community.”
During his seven years as Airport Director, Hall, a Cornell University graduate with a 27-year career in the Air Force, has been instrumental in numerous airport initiatives including:
- Expanding airline passenger service with new non-stop service to Charlotte and Washington Dulles.
- Transitioning ITH to an updated state-of-the-art facility by successfully securing state and federal grants resulting in the renovation of the airport terminal, doubling the size of the passenger area, adding new gates and passenger boarding bridges.
- Assisting with securing the state funding to move the NYS Department of Transportation site to airport property from the downtown waterfront.
- Developing the new Customs facility, allowing ITH to accommodate international flights and transition to the title of “Ithaca Tompkins International Airport”.
- Upgrading the airport’s fuel farm and expanding its services to other users.
- Overcoming the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining air service from American Airlines, United, and Delta.
Interim Tompkins County Administrator Lisa Holmes expressed her appreciation for Hall’s service, saying, “On behalf of Tompkins County, I would like to thank Mr. Hall for his many years of service to our community. ITH has set a high standard in air travel and has continued to provide our traveling community with excellent service.” Holmes added, “We are excited for Mr. Hall as he assumes his new role with NYAMA. In this role as well as his consultancy position, Mr. Hall will continue to help us to strategically position our airport for new air service and improved operations opportunities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.