Acting Mayor Laura Lewis, the City of Ithaca Common Council, and local department leaders have been working on crafting the city's budget for fiscal year 2023 for several weeks. A final version of the budget is expected to be made public following a common council meeting on November 2.
During a recent interview, Acting Mayor Lewis said, “The total budget request this year is $89 million. The budget last year was at $84 million. So there is a significant increase this year.”
Among many other policies, the city’s 2023 budget includes a proposal for a deputy chief of staff who will have oversight over public safety. It also includes the creation of a homeless outreach coordinator to assist the City with managing its increasing homelessness problem.
When it comes to public safety, the acting mayor's budget includes funding for eight additional police officers to partially fill the 15 vacant positions at the Ithaca Police Department. It’s unlikely that IPD will be able to fill all 15 positions, and Mayor Lewis has said that the city needs to use that money elsewhere.
For example, some of that funding will be going to the “reimaging public safety budget within the city for unarmed officers”, according to Mayor Lewis. Currently, the budget provides funding for three unarmed officer positions, but Lewis has said “That’s a starting point. We don’t know yet how many unarmed officers it will make sense to fund in the future, but there is funding within the budget for three unarmed officers.”
According to Mayor Lewis, “another key priority is investment in our staff. City staff has been through a difficult difficult couple of years, the workforce as a whole across our community across the country has been through a very difficult COVID couple of years. We need to invest in our staff, and my budget does that.”
Specifically, the budget prioritizes staffing issues relating to youth services. Lewis recently said that it has been difficult to attract workers in many departments, but it has been especially difficult to attract workers to seasonal positions. As a result, the city is looking to transition some of those seasonal positions to full-year positions to attract more workers.
Lewis said that another priority was investing in infrastructure. “We have deferred infrastructure related maintenance. We really have to be investing in our roads or bridges, and that is another one of the priorities in my budget this year.” She continued saying, “there is also funding for the Ithaca Green New Deal, which the city has a strong commitment to following through with.”
However, the city has provoked concern among its residents that local government is having trouble following through on the goals of the Ithaca Green New deal as a result of the city's Director of Sustainability, Dr. Lewis Aguirre-Torres, resigning from his position weeks before the upcoming mayoral election.
In response to the resignation, a group of more than 50 concerned community members signed a letter in support of Dr. Aguirre-Torres saying, “While Aguirre-Torres’ expertise and accomplishments have earned international recognition and broad-based community support, his remarks upon resigning lead us to question whether he has found similar support within the City’s leadership and administration.”
The acting mayor reminded residents who are frustrated by the budget process that, “it is important for the public to understand all the various pieces that go into the budget; where our money comes from, and how we are supposed to expend the funds we have.” According to Mayor Lewis, “Our department heads have real challenges in terms of meeting the demand that the public places on us. We as city government want to be able to provide the services that our residents desire, and we have made every effort to do that”
She continued saying the common council is aware that many residents have costs of living concerns and that the budget is being crafted “with zero increase in the tax rate” as a result. According to Lewis, “I will say that this year, for the 2023 budget, the tax rate is close to the same level, there's no change from 2022.” Additionally, Lewis said, “One really important fact that I think the public may not always keep in mind is that in the city of Ithaca, 57% of property is tax exempt. And what that means for taxpayers like you and me is that we have to cover the expenditures that we value in our budget.”
Mayor Lewis’s progressive challenger for Mayor, Katie Sims, says that a potential fix to the issue of more than half of the land in the city being tax exempt is taking away Cornell University's status as a non-profit so they are forced to pay property taxes to the city.
According to Sims, “Cornell’s non-profit status obscures a basic fact that informs everything in our city: that it has billions of dollars in wealth, and that it could provide much more financial support to the City whose infrastructure and community it too often takes for granted.” If elected, Sims has promised to use her position to “compel Cornell to provide more financial support to the City, especially for sustainable and accessible transportation infrastructure, stormwater management, and housing.”
Cornell University, which sits in the hillsides towering over the city of Ithaca has an endowment worth roughly $10 billion. According to the Cornell Daily Sun, “Approximately 5 percent of earnings are distributed each year to support the University’s operating budget, funding initiatives like financial aid, research and faculty salaries. During the 2022 fiscal year, the endowment paid out $352 million.”
Additionally, prior financial reports on the university indicate that it spends between $1.25 million to $7.93 million annually on supporting local government and non-profit organizations. This still leaves a hefty sum of money left over for the university to continue to invest in future projects that could be used to make improvements in the city, in which many of its students spend a significant amount of their time.
(1) comment
"[The mayor] continued saying the common council is aware that many residents have costs of living concerns and that the budget is being crafted “with zero increase in the tax rate”"
Completely disingenuous to those experiencing dramatic tax increases through climbing property tax assessments this year and next.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.