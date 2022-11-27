New York State passed the marijuana regulation and taxation Act (MRTA) in March of 2021, officially legalizing adult use of cannabis while laying the groundwork for the office of cannabis management (OCM) to issue various types of licenses for legal adult use cannabis businesses. On November 21, 2022 the state finally began issuing its first licenses for businesses to start legal recreational cannabis sales.
A press release from the Office of Cannabis Management said they began the process of issuing licenses by “approving 28 licenses for business owners with a cannabis conviction or family members with a cannabis conviction.” The licenses are part of the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) program, which is a central pillar of the New York State Seeding Opportunity Initiative.
Through the Initiative, New York’s first legal adult-use retail dispensaries will be operated by those most impacted by the enforcement of the prohibition of cannabis or nonprofit organizations whose services include support for the formerly incarcerated.
Over the last 30 years, Black New Yorkers were 15 times more likely to be arrested for cannabis than white New Yorkers. For Latinos, it was eight times more likely. Accordingly, the majority of the license awardees announced today are people of color.
The Office of Cannabis Management received over 900 applications for CAURD licenses. At least one CAURD license was granted in each available region of the state. The awarding of these CAURD licenses represent the completion of New York’s initial cannabis market supply chain as designed by the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, introduced by Governor Kathy Hochul in March 2022.
As part of the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, individuals who are awarded CAURD licenses will receive support from the Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund. Up to 175 licenses will be granted in total: as many as 150 to individual applicants and up to 25 to nonprofit applicants.
Ithaca’s Deputy Director of Economic Development, Thomas Knipe has said, “the goal of CUARD dispensaries is really to provide a leg up to equity businesses and locally owned businesses in the New York cannabis industry.”
During a recent Planning and Economic Development meeting Knipe said the city has “done a lot to connect with and support individuals in our community who are interested in participating in this industry and basically be an information source about what the different types of licenses are and how to apply.”
Common Council member Phoebe Brown responded to Knipe saying that she had concerns about the city's outreach to minoritized communities because organizations that she’s involved with “never heard that this discussion was happening.”
Knipe continued saying that the state is currently evaluating a recreational dispensary site on the Ithaca Commons for a CUARD license and that “a final determination will be made about whether to move forward with the site within the next couple of weeks.”
According to Knipe, “If they decide to move forward the state will contract with a highly qualified design firm to build out the space into a retail dispensary location which would open early next year.”
Less than a week after Knipes comments the Office of Cannabis Management released a list of where the first 36 recreational cannabis dispensaries will be located.
According to the OCM the number of licenses awarded to each region in NYS is:
Long Island - Seven
Queens - Six
Capital Region - Four
Manhattan - Four
New York City - Four
Bronx - Three
Southern Tier - Two
Staten Island - Two
Binghamton - One
North Country - One
Mohawk Valley - One
Ithaca - One
Rochester - One
Syracuse - One
Eight of these licenses have been awarded to non-profit organizations which can now open their stores whenever they are ready. For the remaining 28 businesses, they will have to wait for New York State to lease and build out the dispensary and then the state will award the dispensary to the licensees.
It remains unknown how long that process will take, but according to New York State law, dispensaries can start delivering when they’re ready — which means that recreational cannabis delivery could start in New York before dispensaries even open.
Tremaine Wright, Chair of the Cannabis Control Board said, “This is just the start, we will continue to work to build an industry that is open to anyone who wants to participate. Many thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul and her unwavering support as we all work to make sure New York has the most equitable and inclusive cannabis industry in the nation.”
(1) comment
Oh, lucky us, getting our own recreational marijuana location right on the commons! Will people who drive down there to use it, drive home consuming what they bought? Will these users while giving the state revenue experience pulmonary problems in a few years? Will they drive buses or report to work around machinery under the influence of marijuana? Will there by more work accidents? And why is the state rewarding with licenses those who broke state criminal law? Good additional reasons to not shop downtown on the commons in the future.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.