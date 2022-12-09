Even though Mayor-elect Laura Lewis’ final choice for Chief of Police was current Acting Chief of Police John Joly, it looks like former Ithaca Police Department Lieutenant Scott Garin has the most support among the community and the police department to be Ithaca’s next Chief of Police.
After it was revealed that Acting Chief Joly was the Mayor’s final choice for the position, several members of the Common Council came out against his nomination saying that more change was needed to solve the problems that the IPD currently faces. The Common Council members who came out against Joly’s nomination were Cynthia Brock, Jorge DeFendini, Ducson Nguyen and Jeffery Barken.
In response to the criticism Mayor-elect Lewis revoked Joly’s nomination and announced that she would be reopening the city’s search for a new Chief of Police. It remains unclear how long this process will remain open for, or if the two other candidates are still being considered for the position.
During the meeting Tompkins County Legislator Travis Brooks said that he hopes that the search won’t go on for much longer and that a decision can be made between the other two final candidates, former IPD Lieutenant Scott Garin and Chris Bracco from the Binghamton Police Department.
According to Brooks, “The name mentioned the most as somebody to lead IPD moving forward was Scott Garin.” Brooks told the Common Council, “How rare is it that the community and the police department want the same person? You don't get that very often.”
He continued saying, “Scott is the person that the community trusts. He is the person that the police believe can galvanize their department and bring it back.”
Another member of the public who spoke at the meeting also said that former Ithaca Police Department Lieutenant Scott Garen was the individual that he would support as Chief of Police. He said, “I feel that the city of Ithaca, and the people, love and embrace Scott for a reason, because they trust him.”
During the meeting, current acting Chief of Police John Joly responded to statements made by members of the Common Council who came out against his nomination for Chief saying, “the slanderous accusations and character attacks that were made by members of the council has led to a period of negative comments online that have undermined my credibility and my character and have obvious negative impacts on my employment.”
Joly continued saying, “The manner in which the mayor and members of this council have handled this selection has highlighted the underlying dysfunction within city government. It's been devastating to me and my family and has had a ripple effect on all the employees at IPD.” According to Joly, “this will directly impact our recruitment efforts. This public spectacle is not an example of function.”
Following Joly’s comments, Common Council member George McGonigal said, “John Joly is an honorable man and he's worked extremely hard as the Acting Chief. He’s given 17 and a half years to this Community and has done a lot for the department..”
McGonigal continued saying, “Scott Garin is a solid candidate for Chief of Police, and I would agree with members of the department that reopening the search would simply take too long and cause more serious damage to the department as a consequence.”
(1) comment
Mayor Lewis wants a Black Female Police Chief and she will not stand for these sexist policemen anymore! Shame of Chief Joly stealing his wife's time at the meeting - she has to relinquish her time to her husband? Why did he drag his two elementary aged kids to such an event? That was a spectacle - they way his son was mad-dog staring at me. I didn't like that child looking at me like that. Very dysfunctional family, indeed!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.