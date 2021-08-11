ITHACA, NY -- A little before 10 a.m. on Aug. 11, Ithaca police received a report of a man on the outside of the railing of the top level of the Seneca Street parking garage. Officers arrived on scene and confirmed that the man had intentions of committing suicide. The block of Tioga Street between Seneca and Buffalo streets was subsequently closed off to civilians.
Patrol officers spoke with the man to develop rapport while a member of the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team set up rappelling equipment to secure officers on scene as they continued to communicate with the man. The Ithaca-Tompkins Crisis Negotiation team was also called to assist.
The man eventually decided to climb back over the cable railing to safety and continued to speak with officers on scene. Ultimately officers convinced him to travel to a local area hospital for treatment in an umarked car.
“The response to this incident highlights the high level of professionalism and training possessed by Ithaca Police Officers, the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team, and the Ithaca Tompkins Crisis Negotiations Team,” Acting Chief John Joly said. “Collectively they approached this individual with compassion and dignity and were able to work together in a safe environment to de-escalate this volatile situation and bring it to an optimal resolution.”
