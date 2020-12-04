The below article contains language that some readers may find offensive.
ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police Sergeant Kevin Slattery has been suspended from duty and is under internal investigation after comments he made regarding planting evidence and mistreatment of a suspect were captured on his body camera on Oct. 30.
On Nov. 6, Slattery reported his own comments to Deputy Chief John Joly.
“Since the comments regard two areas of critical importance — force and integrity — I immediately ordered a thorough investigation and placed the involved member on suspension from duty,” Police Chief Dennis Nayor said. “As the chief of police, I am thoroughly disappointed in the statements made by this sergeant. They are wholly inconsistent with our values and culture.”
The body cam footage, which can be viewed here, begins with Slattery and his partner collecting a DNA swab from Jovon Monk, who was charged with sex offenses. Throughout the collection, Monk asks if he’ll be able to see them seal his DNA swab. They assure him yes and the swab is eventually sealed and boxed.
The video, obscured presumably by Slattery’s jacket, then shows Slattery and his partner getting into a patrol car. Slattery tells his partner that he knows Monk, who is Black, from an arrest a few years prior.
“I fucked him up one night years ago,” he said. “Doane and Mchaela were dealing with him and called me up in a panic. Doane was talking to him but there was a long gun in the corner of the room, and he’s packing back and forth and has free access to the long gun. I come walking in and he’s walking toward the long gun. I was like fuck that and I ran and fucking pinned him up against the wall. And he was fighting with me so I fucking suplexed him to the ground, and then I’m on top of him and he’s still not giving up, so I’m giving him knee strikes. I fucking knee struck him in the neck, fucking struck him in the fucking gut. Finally he gives up ,puts his hands behind his back, Michaela comes up and handcuffs him, and Doane and I were like ‘guy stand up.’ He wasn’t standing up and we were like look you’re going to the car, you can either go to the car with us or you can be dragged to the car. So I grabbed one foot, he grabbed the other and we fucking bounced him all the way down the stairs.”
Though unconfirmed, Doane is likely referring to Eric Doane, the president of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association. Slattery also refers to an officer as Michaela. The city would not confirm who that officer was, but there is an officer Michaela Conrad, who has been with the department for a decade.
Slattery and his partner then discuss collecting Monk’s DNA sample, and Slattery mocks Monk’s question about sealing the swab.
“He was being sketchy, wasn’t he? I want to see you seal it!” Slattery said, imitating Monk.
“Nah, we’re not gonna seal it man, we’ve got some places to put this first,” Slattery said, laughing. “Woah, woah, woah, sealing it? No, we’ve gotta put it on the evidence first.”
Mayor Svante Myrick said there will be a full investigation into the incident, and that results will be shared with the public, hopefully by the end of the month.
This incident comes after a year fraught with tension between the police department and residents, as protesters have taken to the streets for months demanding an end to police brutality, especially toward people of color.
“I am keenly aware that this comes at an already-strained moment in IPD’s relationship with the public,” Myrick said. “I continue to believe that IPD as an organization is one of the most professional police departments in the state. But there is clearly room for improvement, and we will continue the hard work of building and maintaining a culture of respect and professionalism throughout the department.”
Slattery released a public apology as well, claiming his comments were made in jest and “do not accurately reflect on my actions in dealing with that subject.” It is unclear whether he was talking about the mistreatment of Monk or the planting of DNA.
“I sincerely apologize to the department and the community for the embarrassment I have caused,” he said. “I assure all that these comments do not accurately depict the professional manner in which members of the department and I have always strived to conduct ourselves. I will work diligently to regain the trust of the department and community I have so proudly served for the last 15 years.”
The Ithaca Times has reached out to Monk's lawyer for a statement, and will update this story when that becomes available.
