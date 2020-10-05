The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Albany Street in the State Street area late Friday evening.
The vehicle reportedly struck the pedestrian causing them to roll onto the hood of the vehicle before landing back on the ground. The driver then fled the area in the scene in the vehicle.
A bystander helped the pedestrian from the street and assisted the pedestrian to their nearby residence where emergency response was contacted. The victim was transported to a regional trauma center due to their injuries.
Their current medical condition is not known at the time of this release.
The Ithaca Police Department is asking for anyone with any information that would aid this investigation to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline 607-330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Email Tip Address:www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
