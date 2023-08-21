On Friday, 08-18-23, at approximately 1:45 AM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to the area of West Court Street and Washington Park for a report of shots fired at that location.
Multiple witnesses reported hearing several gunshots being fired and hearing unknown vehicles speeding away.
Officers searched the surrounding areas but were unsuccessful in locating any physical evidence associated with the shooting. Currently there are also no known victims in this incident.
Anyone who may have information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department as soon as possible by the below listed means.
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
