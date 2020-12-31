ITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca Police Department is investigating an increase in cases regarding the theft of property from parked vehicles. Some of these thefts have involved locked vehicles, with the suspect breaking the windows to gain access. The IPD reminds residents to lock their vehicles and to avoid leaving any valuables on the seats or visible.
Anyone who may have information related to these thefts is asked to contact the IPD through any of the following methods:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.