On 5/10/2023 at about 5:30am, Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 500 block of Esty Street to a local business for a report of an overhead garage door that had been damaged. On scene Officers found the door to be destroyed and the front door to the business ajar.
After meeting with the manager of the business it was found that three dirt bikes were stolen from the business. The three dirt bikes are described as follows:
- 2023 Red Honda CRF 450 RX
- 2023 Red Honda CRK450 R
- 2023 Red Honda CRF 125 F
The investigation into this matter is currently ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via any of the following means, those who wish to remain anonymous may do so:
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
