Ithaca police are searching for a suspect after a shots fired call in the city's West End.
Police issued the call around 1:15 p.m. A source in West Village apartment complex said they heard "something like 7-8 shots" before police arrived on the scene, who also brought the department's SWAT team with them.
According to police, they then received a call saying that someone had been shot on Abbott Lane. When they arrived there, they could not find any shooting victim but did find gunfire damage to two parked cars.
"A possible suspect has been identified and was seen fleeing the area," a press release from IPD said. "The identity of the suspect is being withheld at this time pending further investigation. This incident appears to be a continuation of a previous dispute."
It's not yet clear if the "previous dispute" referenced in the release means the shooting is a continuation of the string of shots fired calls on West Spencer Street over the last several weeks.
Reportedly, a search is now underway for the suspect in the area, and surveillance footage has been captured of the person responsible for the shots.
Ithaca City School District (ICSD) buses were briefly impacted by the police response, mostly due to the proximity to Lehman Alternative Community School (LACS). ICSD Transportation Manager Elizabeth Berner said that as of 3 p.m. the buses were back on the proper schedule. A call to LACS went unanswered.
Police are asking anyone with to please contact the Ithaca Police Investigations division at 607-272-3245 or via the IPD Tip web site at Cityofithaca.org/POLICE.
