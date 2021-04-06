ITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a missing person. Marquise C. Terry, 23, was last seen in the West Village apartment complex on March 13.
Terry is a Black man, approximately six feet tall, weighs about 300 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and unknown colored pants. IPD said the length of time Terry has not been heard from is "concerning" to them and his family.
Anyone with information regarding Terry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department through the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Email Tip Address:www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
