ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police Department is searching for an unknown white male driving a 2006 white Mazada 6 sedan in connection with a shooting in the 600 block of Chestnut Street.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 11:34 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Once on scene, IPD began searching for potential victims, witnesses and evidence, and were able to confirm that a shooting did occur. However, no victims have reported being injured as a result.

This incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Ithaca Police Department.  

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245  

Police Administration: 607-272-9973  

Police Tipline 607-330-0000  

Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org  

Anonymous Email Tip Address:www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

 

