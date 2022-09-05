On Friday, September 2, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of North Plain Street. Upon arrival, officers learned that there had been an altercation between two subjects, one of which displayed a firearm and fired numerous rounds toward the other subject. The shooter then fled the area in a vehicle. Several shell casings were located at the scene, as well as other evidence of a shooting, however no victims have been located at this time.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
If you believe you have information that may aid police with this investigation, please contact the IPD using any of the following options:
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
