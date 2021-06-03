ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police were called to the Cayuga Addiction Recovery Services building after a man threatened people with a knife. Police arrived at the building at 334 W State Street at about 12:15 p.m. after reports that a man was wielding a knife inside the public lobby of the building and destroying property.
Police were able to evacuate the people in the building and contact the man, who the police described as “in a visibly distraught and impaired mental health condition.” He still had the knife and was continuing to destroy property and make threats of harm.
IPD officers, Tompkins County sheriff deputies, outreach workers from Tompkins County Mental Health and state troopers responded to the incident. Following a “prolonged dialogue” with the man, he was safely taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital under the mental hygiene law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.